Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The new 40-series GPU starts at $399.99

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

A stock image of the Nvidia 4060 Ti on a green and black background Image: Nvidia

As the sun sets on Nvidia’s venerable RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, a new contender rises to take its place. The RTX 4060 Ti is intended to replace its 30-series counterpart by providing solid 1080p performance with ray-tracing enabled at a relatively affordable price point. The 4060 Ti is equipped with the same 8GB of VRAM as the 3060 Ti, but features a higher boost clock speed and supports DLSS 3. We’re also expecting a 16GB version of the 4060 Ti to launch sometime in July. Below, we’ve provided a table of the listed specs for the 4060 Ti for a more direct comparison.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti vs. RTX 3060 Ti

Model Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
Model Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
CUDA Cores 4352 4864
Boost Clock (Ghz) 2.54 1.67
Base Clock (Ghz) 2.31 1.41
VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6
Memory Interface 128-Bit 256-bit
DLSS DLSS 3 DLSS 2
Maximum Display Resolution 4K @ 240 Hz or 8K @ 60 Hz with DSC 7680x4320 @ 120 Hz
Display Connectors HDMI (1), DisplayPort (3) HDMI (1), DisplayPort (3)
Maximum Supported Monitors 4 4
Maximum Power Draw (Watts) 160 200
Required System Power (Watts) 550 600
Launch Price $399 $399

We haven’t had a chance to put the latest 40-series card through its paces, but if you’re a PC Gaming enthusiast on the hunt for a new GPU, here’s everywhere you can currently pick up an RTX 4060 Ti. Below, we’ve provided links to retailers stocking the founder’s edition card and overclocked models from other manufacturers.

Asus

Gigabyte

MSI

Nvidia

PNY

