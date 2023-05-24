 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon pre-order guide

Here’s where you can pre-order FromSoftware’s massive mecha shooter before its August 25 launch

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A gameplay screenshot of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Image: Bandai Namco

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon launches on Aug. 25 on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox Series X. Fires of Rubicon is the first new Armored Core game in over a decade, and despite being developed by Fromsoftware, we’ve been assured that it's not just Elden Ring with Mechs. If you’re looking forward to jumping into the most recent entry in the storied franchise, both physical and digital pre-orders are available from several retailers.

While retailers haven’t announced any exclusive pre-order bonuses, all pre-orders still get access to an exclusive customization option for the Melander C3 G13 “Tenderfoot”, an early unlock for the Melander C3 parts set, and an exclusive in-game AC decal and emblem.

Image: Bandai Namco

Below, we’ve broken down all the available editions, the exclusive loot you’ll get with each one, and where you can find them.

Armored Core 6 Standard Edition

Just like it says on the tin, the Standard Edition of Armored Core 6 nets you access to the base game. You can currently pre-order a physical copy of the game from Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target. However, you can also reserve a digital copy to get access to pre-order bonuses from the PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox digital storefronts.

Armored Core 6 Deluxe Edition

The $70 Deluxe Edition of Armored Core 6 is only available in digital format, but gets you access to a digital artbook and soundtrack in addition to the base game. Currently, you can pre-order the Deluxe Edition from PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

Armored Core 6 Collector’s Edition

If you’re trying to get some physical loot with your copy of Armored Core 6, you’ll want to check out the $229.99 Collector’s Edition. In addition to the digital soundtrack you get with the Deluxe version, you’ll also get a Steelbook case, a set of four enamel pins, 45 stickers, and a 40-page hardcover art book. The real star of the show is the 19-centimeter tall Armored Core figurine. Sure, it could be bigger, but I’m not complaining.

Pre-orders of the Collector’s Edition on all platforms are exclusively available through Bandai Namco.

A stock photo of the Armored Core 6 Collector’s Edition which includes an Armored Core figurine, Art book, pins, stickers, and a Steelbook case. Image: Bandai Namco

Armored Core 6 Premium Edition

The absolutely massive $449.99 Premium Edition of Armored Core 6 comes packaged with much of the same loot you get with the Collector’s Edition, but also includes an adorable 32-centimeter garage to park your new Armored Core figurine in when it needs a tune-up. I’m not sure the addition of the garage is really worth an extra $200+, but I’m not here to police anyone’s geeky expenditures.

The Premium Edition is available for PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox, just like other versions of the game, but is available exclusively through Bandai Namco.

A stock photo of the Armored Core 6 Premium Edition, which also includes a hangar diorama for the Armored Core figurine
If you can think of a better way to spend $450 I’d like to hear it
Image: Bandai Namco

