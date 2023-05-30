Celebrate your Cinderella wedding with some Cinderella accessories

If you want to feel like Cinderella on your big day, the belle of the ball, Loungefly and Disney’s new set of fashion accessories aim to make that happen. You supply the dress and the slippers (ideally, ones that aren’t made of glass), then top it off with this $30 flowy headband-meets-crown with “Happily ever after” stitched onto the front.

The headband is just one of a few other Cinderella-themed products to launch recently, and it’s joined by other items that are equally eye-catching. I’m more of a Beauty and the Beast fan, but even I can appreciate the fine details on the Cinderella purse, backpack, cross-body bag, wallet, and moving enamel pin.

The two-toned look of each product could make them a shoo-in to match your wedding’s aesthetic. And if you ask me, these designs almost make the products look like pages ripped from a coloring book. Should you color them in? Probably not. But hey, be our guest.