Get Hollow Knight and other great Metroidvanias on PC for just $15

I’d gladly pay $15 to experience Hollow Knight again for the first time. However, at Humble, that’s all it costs to get that stellar game, plus 6 other Metroidvania titles on Steam, including Blasphemous, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Rain World, Lost Ruins, Lone Fungus, and Haiku, The Robot. You’ll also get a 50% off coupon for Zapling Bygone to use at the Humble Store, and a 20% off coupon for Rain World: Downpour. All of these items together normally costs $164.

Part of your pledge will go to Girls Who Code, a non-profit organization that aims to close a gender gap among professionals in the tech world by encouraging girls and young women to learn to write computer software. And that $15 pledge I mentioned earlier? That’s simply a minimum; if you care deeply about the charity, feel free to donate more.

If you have a Steam Deck, perhaps you’ll be happy to know that each of these games is playable on it. And, in looking at their respective Steam pages to verify this, I noticed that they’re each selling for $15 or more, which only highlights just how good of a deal this bundle is.

The “Must Play Metroidvania” bundle will end on June 21.