The Lego Pac-Man Arcade cabinet is now available for Lego VIP members

The latest Lego Icons set is a lovingly detailed replica of the classic Pac-Man arcade cabinet. The $269.99 Lego Pac-Man Arcade set is available first to Lego VIP members (as is usually the case with new Lego releases), but everyone else will be able to pick it up on June 4.

If you’re excited to add this new set to your growing collection of brick-based novelties, it's worth mentioning that it’s free to become a Lego VIP member. Being one means you get priority access to Lego sets like this one, as well as exclusive bonuses and reward points when shopping through the Lego online store, or at retail locations.

Although the 2,651-piece set features an articulating, lollipop-style joystick, it isn’t a fully functional replica of the arcade icon. However, a clever hand-operated crank on the side powers a demo of the on-screen action, complete with a score tracker. Some other fun details include a reversible marquee on the top of the cabinet, and a light-up LED coin slot.

The Pac-Man Arcade cabinet is the most recent addition to the Lego Icons lineup, which celebrates particularly important, or just plain awesome, vehicles, landmarks, or pieces or architecture. A few of our favorite sets from the Lego Icons catalog include The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell, The Atari 2600, and The Ghostbusters Ecto 1.