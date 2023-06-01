This N64 controller mod kit makes it wireless, compatible with Switch

If you have an old Nintendo 64 controller, 8BitDo’s new mod kit can make it wireless and compatible with Switch and Android. Neat! The $39.99 kit comes with three pieces: a mod kit that goes in place of the controller’s stock board, a longer-lasting hall effect joystick to replace the default stick in the N64 controller, and a rumble pack that doubles as a rechargeable battery (cleverly, it plugs into the N64 controller’s rear rumble pack spot). You can pre-order all three for $39.99, and they’ll ship on June 17. Supply is fairly limited, with just a couple hundred units available.

8BitDo is also selling just the mod kit and the rumble pack for $29.99, or the hall effect joystick by itself for $19.99.

This will likely be tantalizing for a lot of people, in part because you’ll no longer have to worry about racing to buy one of Nintendo’s $49.99 wireless N64 controllers that are almost always out of stock (and exclusive to Switch Online subscribers). It’s also just a cool way to do more with your existing hardware, upgrading it with components that should last you many more years.

Sadly, while your controller will gain some new abilities, you will no longer be able to use it with your N64, unless you put all of the old components in again. By taking out the old board, you’ll also pull out its cable, but don’t fret about having a big hole on the top; 8BitDo includes an insert to plug it.

This kit will look best on grey N64 controllers, as that’s the only color the company is producing for its rumble pack. Perhaps, if this is popular, 8BitDo may release more colors in the future (fingers crossed for atomic purple).