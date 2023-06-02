Swing into the Spider-Verse with the best Across the Spider-merch

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has arrived, so to celebrate we’ve collected some of our favorite toys, apparel, games, and comics featuring Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker, the ... other Peter Parker, and plenty of other cross-dimensional web slingers.

Spider-Man comics, books, and movies

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse is an excellent place to get introduced to the wider world of web slingers (and to the series’ incredible animation and art style). It’s a must-watch before checking out the new flick.

Even though Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just came out, you can already pre-order the 4K UHD / Blu-Ray version of it at Best Buy. Walmart is even offering an exclusive Steelbook version of the movie. Both versions contain a 1080p Blu-ray disc, plus a digital copy. A release date hasn’t yet been announced, but it’ll likely occur after it’s available to stream digitally.

There’s also plenty of literature to catch up on featuring the characters of Across the Spider-Verse without spending much. For starters, we’d recommend the Edge of Spider-Verse and Spider-Gwen Vol. 1 paperbacks. But if you want something that’ll look a little nicer on your shelf, you might want to check out the Spider-Man 2099 Omnibus Vol. 1, or Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie.

Spider-Man toys and collectibles

Just in time for the new movie, Hasbro has hatched a collection of detailed, 6-inch action figures of Gwen Stacey, Spider-Punk, Miles Morales, and Spider-Man 2099, each complete with corresponding accessories.

Hot Toys has created an excellent, 11.4-inch poseable figurine of Brooklyn’s only Spider-Man, Miles Morales. In addition to the iconic costume, Hot Toys’ take on Spider-Man includes street clothes, interchangeable hands, and different expressions for Miles’ mask.

If figurines aren’t your thing, Shop Disney features a bundle of enamel pins styled after the key players of Across the Spider-Verse. They’d look rad on a jacket or a bag.

Spider-Man video games

We’ve been blessed with several excellent games featuring Spider-Man in recent years, including Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. While Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales were initially exclusive to PlayStation consoles, they’ve since been ported to PC and can be picked up on Steam. It’s also worth mentioning that picking up the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 includes the remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which originally launched on the PlayStation 4.

To make matters slightly more confusing, people who bought Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 (digital or disc) can pay $10 to get the upgraded PS5 remaster. Otherwise, it’s $49.99. On PC, it costs $59.99.

Even though Marvel’s Midnight Suns doesn’t feature Spider-Man as its main protagonist, he still features prominently in the game’s story alongside other Marvel staples.

Spider-Man apparel

In addition to bursting open a roster of clever new characters, tapping into the Spider-Verse has presented us with several fashion choices that depart from Spidey’s typical red-on-blue ensemble.

Heroes & Villains currently has a lineup of tasteful tees and loungewear modeled after the uniforms of Gwen Stacey, Miles Morales, and Peter Porker. Shop Disney also features a variety of apparel for kids and adults, ranging from caps and ties to pullover tops. I’m guessing a lot of this gear will be popular for Halloween.