Gifts that will spoil Dad on Father’s Day

Father’s Day is coming up in the U.S. The holiday celebrating Dads everywhere is happening on Sunday, June 18. If you’re the gift-getting type who wants to pamper a father figure in your life, we’re here to offer some suggestions. Given that no two Dads are the same — and that some are particularly difficult to buy gifts for — we’ve done our best to corral a variety of gift ideas that will, at the very least, show Dad that you wanted to make their day a special one (sorry, Dad, I’m not getting you an Apple Vision Pro next year).
Sonos Ray
- $223
- $279
- 20% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The entry-level Sonos Ray soundbar is a great fit for people who want something that sounds good and is simple to set up with any TV. And right now, it’s cheaper than ever.
Brooklinen Wavelength robe
- $123
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Dads deserve to feel luxurious, and this stylish robe from Brooklinen (made with 100% Turkish cotton) is a fast pass to opulence.
The He-Man Effect
- $27
Prices taken at time of publishing.
You ever think about commercials you saw as a kid influenced you? Brian “Box” Brown’s fun graphic novel jumps back to the 1980s to look at how that period’s marketing influenced a generation in more ways than you might realize.
Lego Pac-Man Arcade Set
- $270
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The 2,651-piece set, featuring a lollipop-style joystick, doesn’t have the classic arcade game built-in. However, a clever hand-operated crank powers a demo of the action, complete with a score tracker.
Ember Mug 2
- $100
- $130
- 24% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Some like it hot, and want it to stay that way. The Ember Mug is a 14 ounce mug that can keep your drink of choice piping hot for up to 80 minutes. You can even set a specific temperature depending on your preference.
A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing but Using the Bathroom as an Escape
- $11
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Author and comedian Joe Pera has written what the world so desperately needs: an instruction manual on how to find peace on the porcelain throne, away from awkward parties.
Diablo 4 (Standard Edition)
- $70
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The latest installment of Activision Blizzard’s long-running Diablo franchise is better than ever before.
If dad enjoys working with his hands, and wants to get into tabletop, painting miniatures is an awesome and relaxing activity. We have an in-depth guide on the supplies needed to turn those stock miniatures into works of art — brushes, paints, tools, and everything else. If you think this is something that the Dad in your life might enjoy, it can’t hurt to get them a few goodies to get started, or an Amazon gift card so they can go on a shopping spree themselves.
8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox
- $120
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Fighting sticks can be really pricey. Thankfully, this fighting stick for the Xbox and PC (launching on June 30) is a great, yet affordable option for getting into Street Fighter 6.
Juniper Ridge smear-on cologne
- $18
Prices taken at time of publishing.
If you want just a lil’ bit of nice scent, Juniper Ridge’s unisex solid perfume might be what you’re looking for. Just rub a lil behind the ears, or on your neck, and you’re good to go. I like to leave mine open at my desk so I can catch a nice whiff every couple of minutes.
Trigun Deluxe Edition
- $30
- $50
- 41% off
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The hit manga is getting republished in late 2023. If you pre-order now (at a steep discount, no less), you’ll get your hardcover copy in December.
Fellow Opus conical burr electric coffee grinder
- $195
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Coffee grinders don’t need to score style points. But that’s what Fellow is going for with its Opus electric voffee grinder. Not only does it look good, its design ensures mess-free use.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- $70
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Still haven’t gotten a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? You’re missing out on a fantastic title, complete with a gripping story and goofy physics.
All of the Marvels
- $19
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Billed as the “first-ever full reckoning with Marvel Comics’ interconnected, half-million-page story, author Douglas Wolk did the tough work reading every Marvel superhero comic before writing this book. Now that’s commitment.
Hori Split Pad Pro
- $50
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Is the Switch a bit small in your hands? Swap out the tiny Joy-Cons for a comfier alternative in the Hori Split Pad Pro.
Apple AirTag
- $29
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The best Apple-specific tracker for your personal belongings that can tap into a huge network of connected devices.
Backbone One phone controller
- $100
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Sign up for the newsletter Patch Notes
A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon
Loading comments...