 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gifts that will spoil Dad on Father’s Day

Dads can be tough to please. Soften them up with a gift

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A graphic with several products laid on top of a light blue background, including the Backbone One PlayStation edition, Trigun Deluxe Edition, a Brooklinen Wavelength robe, 8Bitdo’s Arcade Stick for Xbox, the Lego Pac Man cabinet, and the book by Joe Pera called A Bathroom Book for People not Pooping or Peeing but Using the Bathroom as an Escape. Graphic: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Various

Father’s Day is coming up in the U.S. The holiday celebrating Dads everywhere is happening on Sunday, June 18. If you’re the gift-getting type who wants to pamper a father figure in your life, we’re here to offer some suggestions. Given that no two Dads are the same — and that some are particularly difficult to buy gifts for — we’ve done our best to corral a variety of gift ideas that will, at the very least, show Dad that you wanted to make their day a special one (sorry, Dad, I’m not getting you an Apple Vision Pro next year).

The He-Man Effect

  • $27

Prices taken at time of publishing.

You ever think about commercials you saw as a kid influenced you? Brian “Box” Brown’s fun graphic novel jumps back to the 1980s to look at how that period’s marketing influenced a generation in more ways than you might realize.

Ember Mug 2

  • $100
  • $130
  • 24% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Some like it hot, and want it to stay that way. The Ember Mug is a 14 ounce mug that can keep your drink of choice piping hot for up to 80 minutes. You can even set a specific temperature depending on your preference.

A mutant sand flea and its rider. Photo: Charlie Hall/Polygon

If dad enjoys working with his hands, and wants to get into tabletop, painting miniatures is an awesome and relaxing activity. We have an in-depth guide on the supplies needed to turn those stock miniatures into works of art — brushes, paints, tools, and everything else. If you think this is something that the Dad in your life might enjoy, it can’t hurt to get them a few goodies to get started, or an Amazon gift card so they can go on a shopping spree themselves.

Juniper Ridge smear-on cologne

  • $18

Prices taken at time of publishing.

If you want just a lil’ bit of nice scent, Juniper Ridge’s unisex solid perfume might be what you’re looking for. Just rub a lil behind the ears, or on your neck, and you’re good to go. I like to leave mine open at my desk so I can catch a nice whiff every couple of minutes.

All of the Marvels

  • $19

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Billed as the “first-ever full reckoning with Marvel Comics’ interconnected, half-million-page story, author Douglas Wolk did the tough work reading every Marvel superhero comic before writing this book. Now that’s commitment.

Loading comments...

The Latest

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is adding a great playable guest character: Usagi Yojimbo

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Ted Lasso might be getting an AFC Richmond-focused spinoff

By Austen Goslin
/ new

How to play Diablo 4 on Steam Deck

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Good Omens season 2 has a missing angel crash Aziraphale and Crowley’s domestic bliss

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Where to buy Diablo 4, and info on each edition

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Netflix and Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic is actually the launch of a new way to make movies

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon