Gifts that will spoil Dad on Father’s Day

Father’s Day is coming up in the U.S. The holiday celebrating Dads everywhere is happening on Sunday, June 18. If you’re the gift-getting type who wants to pamper a father figure in your life, we’re here to offer some suggestions. Given that no two Dads are the same — and that some are particularly difficult to buy gifts for — we’ve done our best to corral a variety of gift ideas that will, at the very least, show Dad that you wanted to make their day a special one (sorry, Dad, I’m not getting you an Apple Vision Pro next year).

Sonos Ray $223

$279

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The entry-level Sonos Ray soundbar is a great fit for people who want something that sounds good and is simple to set up with any TV. And right now, it’s cheaper than ever. $223 at Best Buy

$223 at Sonos

Brooklinen Wavelength robe $123 Prices taken at time of publishing. Dads deserve to feel luxurious, and this stylish robe from Brooklinen (made with 100% Turkish cotton) is a fast pass to opulence. $123 at Brooklinen

The He-Man Effect $27 Prices taken at time of publishing. You ever think about commercials you saw as a kid influenced you? Brian “Box” Brown’s fun graphic novel jumps back to the 1980s to look at how that period’s marketing influenced a generation in more ways than you might realize. $27 at Amazon

$27 at Macmillan Publishers

Lego Pac-Man Arcade Set $270 Prices taken at time of publishing. The 2,651-piece set, featuring a lollipop-style joystick, doesn’t have the classic arcade game built-in. However, a clever hand-operated crank powers a demo of the action, complete with a score tracker. $270 at Lego

Ember Mug 2 $100

$130

24% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Some like it hot, and want it to stay that way. The Ember Mug is a 14 ounce mug that can keep your drink of choice piping hot for up to 80 minutes. You can even set a specific temperature depending on your preference. $100 at Amazon (10 Oz)

$120 at Target (14 Oz)

If dad enjoys working with his hands, and wants to get into tabletop, painting miniatures is an awesome and relaxing activity. We have an in-depth guide on the supplies needed to turn those stock miniatures into works of art — brushes, paints, tools, and everything else. If you think this is something that the Dad in your life might enjoy, it can’t hurt to get them a few goodies to get started, or an Amazon gift card so they can go on a shopping spree themselves.

8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox $120 Prices taken at time of publishing. Fighting sticks can be really pricey. Thankfully, this fighting stick for the Xbox and PC (launching on June 30) is a great, yet affordable option for getting into Street Fighter 6. $120 at Amazon

Juniper Ridge smear-on cologne $18 Prices taken at time of publishing. If you want just a lil’ bit of nice scent, Juniper Ridge’s unisex solid perfume might be what you’re looking for. Just rub a lil behind the ears, or on your neck, and you’re good to go. I like to leave mine open at my desk so I can catch a nice whiff every couple of minutes. $18 at Amazon

Trigun Deluxe Edition $30

$50

41% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The hit manga is getting republished in late 2023. If you pre-order now (at a steep discount, no less), you’ll get your hardcover copy in December. $30 at Amazon

Fellow Opus conical burr electric coffee grinder $195 Prices taken at time of publishing. Coffee grinders don’t need to score style points. But that’s what Fellow is going for with its Opus electric voffee grinder. Not only does it look good, its design ensures mess-free use. $195 at Amazon