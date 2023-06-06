GameStop Pro Week includes a buy one, get one deal on great games

Now through June 10, GameStop is offering some great deals and discounts on games, controllers, collectibles, and other accessories that are exclusive to PowerUp Pro Rewards members. We’ll get to the big deals below, but the first promotion worth noting is on the membership itself. Currently, joining or renewing costs $14.99 per year, and you can get 5% off that cost during Pro Week.

We suggest doing that, as the program will go by a new name, GameStop Pro, starting June 27, with a new price. It’ll raise to $25 annually, but will include new benefits like a 5% discount on any purchase of pre-owned games or consoles. Some other incentives include a $5 monthly credit that can be used on anything in the GameStop catalog, with new members immediately getting a $10 reward.

Buy one, get one free games

There are a couple handfuls of titles that are eligible for buy one, get one free, letting you pick up an extra title for free when you purchase one of equal or greater value. Most of the games participating in this sale are only available in their physical format, but in some cases are also available digitally. Some of the games you can find include:

Discounted consoles

GameStop PowerUp Pro members can currently pick up the Xbox Series S - Gilded Hunter Bundle for $259.99 instead of its usual $299.99 price. The bundle includes the slim, digital-only Xbox Series S console, and pairs it with a pile of in-game cosmetics, plus roughly $26 of combined in-game currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys — all of which are free to play.

It’s also worth noting that buying the Gilded Hunter bundle, or other console bundles, like the Diablo 4 bundle, God of War Ragnarök bundle, or Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition bundle, entitles you to a free GameStop Pro annual membership.

Discounts also extend to refurbished consoles like the PlayStation 4 Pro, which is available to Pro members for $199.99 instead of its usual $249.99. The last-gen console is a bit long in the tooth but isn’t a bad deal if you want a console with a fantastic library of games that also happens to be a 4K Blu-ray player.

Discounted gaming accessories

GameStop PowerUp Pro members can currently save $20 on any Xbox Wireless Controller. While the original price may vary depending on your preferred color, you likely won’t pay more than $50 for it, which is a deal in our book.

For a less expensive, wired option, the PowerA Enhanced Wired controller is also discounted for Pro members, with some designs on sale for as little as $19.99 (normally $37.99). This seems like a great, affordable way to get a controller for the player two in your life.

Get two, get one free toys and collectibles

If you’re looking to fill some space on your curio shelf, GameStop is also offering a buy two, get one free deal on eligible collectibles. This deal includes Funko POP! figures, booster packs for the Pokemon TCG and Magic: The Gathering, and other fun novelties.