Buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Dead Space, get Resident Evil 4 for free

We're back with this week's roundup of the best gaming and entertainment deals you might have missed.

Oh, and happy Father’s Day to you and yours.

Best gaming deals this week

Amazon and Target are each hosting a similar deal where you can buy two full-price video games, then get one of equal or lesser value for no additional cost. Diablo 4, one of the hottest releases in June, is unfortunately no longer looped into this offer at either store, but several great games still are.

As noted in the headline, Target has games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Octopath Traveler 2, and many more that you can mix and match to satisfy the criteria to get this deal. Amazon’s batch of games is good, too, but a little less focused than Target is on new releases. Heck, Target even lets you add pre-orders for games like Forza Motorsport and Sand Land to this deal.

If you’re a Costco member in the U.S. there are some fantastic deals you can snag on gift cards for all of the major platforms, including Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation. The retailer has $100 in gift cards currently selling for $79.99 through June 18 — no offer code required. If you’re using one of these to score a full-price game, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (pictured above), getting $20 off the price is a sweet deal.

If you’re gathering for Father’s Day this weekend, or for any other occasion, it sure is helpful to have something fun already planned. In case you didn’t plan ahead, no worries. There are a bunch of deals happening on various Jackbox Party Packs, each of which will provide laughs and get the whole family involved — and maybe get a little weird.

All you need is one of these Party Packs, which range from being $10 or more off their usual (already fairly low price). You’ll get a code for whichever game(s) you buy to redeem on Steam. Once you boot the game on your PC, which is hopefully connected to a big screen, you’ll then be able to start a multiplayer game that people with phones or tablets can join simply by visiting the unique URL for your game. Then, let the fun commence. Let the video above provide a teaser of what’s included in each game.

Humble has a new and affordable sports-focused bundle that includes some great PC games. For $20, you get seven games that are wildly different, representing everything from skateboarding and basketball to competitive boating and dodgeball. Here’s what you get for your pledge, a portion of which goes to The Trevor Project and Covenant House.

NBA 2K23

Tape to Tape

OlliOlli World (pictured above)

Wave Break

Lethal League Blaze

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Lastly, have an Epic Games Store account? You can snag Guacamelee, and its sequel, Guacamelee 2, for free through this coming Thursday.

Best entertainment deals this week

If you or someone you know could benefit from a soundbar, but it needs to be dead-simple to setup, the Roku Streambar is one of the best options on the market. Not only is it a good soundbar for small rooms (its strongest suit is delivering dialogue, not room-filling bass), when connected to your TV via HDMI, it can act as a 4K HDR streaming stick. It’s a multitalented soundbar that’s $30 off its usual price right now at Amazon and other retailers, costing $99.99. This sale ends on June 18.

Remember the buy two, get one free deal at Amazon and Target I mentioned earlier? You can also use that promotion to get books and movies, too!

If you like buying art books celebrating the lush art of your favorite video games, there are a few good ones looped into this deal, like Kirby: Art & Style Collection, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion. A lot of manga is eligible for this deal, so just drill down into your preferred categories on either Amazon or Target.

If you’re a fan of The Flash movie, which just released in theaters, Box Lunch has a bunch of official merchandise, including apparel like shirts, jackets, earrings, wallets, and more. Better yet, it’s hosting a sitewide deal that cuts the price of any second item you buy (of equal or lesser value) by 50%. Now, it has a lot more than just The Flash merch. There, you’ll find products that celebrate all corners of pop culture.