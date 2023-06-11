Starfield pre-order guide

Bethesda Softworks will launch its latest open-world role-playing game Starfield on Sept. 6. It’s coming to Xbox Game Pass, meaning that subscribers will be able to play it for no extra charge. However, pre-ordering a physical or digital copy for Xbox Series X will get you a bunch of in-game cosmetics and other items — only some of which are included with the Game Pass version. Some retailers are offering exclusive pre-order bonuses, like a Steelbook case and other premium goodies, when you reserve a copy ahead of launch day.

We’ve assembled all of the info you need to know, whether you want the standard version of the game, or the $299.99 collector’s edition.

Starfield Standard Edition

The $69.99 Standard Edition of the game is a bit light in terms of extras, but pre-ordering the game nets you the Old Mars Skin Pack, which includes:

Deep Mining helmet and pack

Laser Cutter weapon

Starfield Premium Edition

Opting for the $99.99 Premium Edition gets you all the digital goods included with Standard Edition pre-orders, but you’ll also get some additional items:

5 days of early access

access to Starfield: Shattered Space, the game’s first story expansion

Constellation Skin Pack (containing Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack)

digital soundtrack and art book

If you’re playing the game via Game Pass, you can opt to buy the Starfield Premium Upgrade at GameStop for more content, as well as early access. For $34.99, you’ll get the following:

a SteelBook case

a Constellation patch

Starfield: Shattered Space

5 days of early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Digital soundtrack and art book

Game Pass subscribers can save 10% off the purchase price by buying the Premium Edition Upgrade through the Microsoft Store.

Starfield Constellation Edition

I personally would’ve called the $299.99 Collector’s Edition of Starfield the “Red Dwarf Edition,” but that’s just me. Pre-ordering Starfield’s Constellation Edition will get you all the cool digital stuff, plus a lot more. It entitles you to a one-way trip off our doomed planet (just kidding). While you’ll have to remain trapped on terra firma with the rest of us, you’ll also be the proud owner of the following: