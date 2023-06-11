 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starfield pre-order guide

Here’s what you need to know about the galaxy-spanning RPG’s various editions

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

key art for Starfield, with a spaceship blasting off from a launchpad in the center, flanked by a man’s face in a spacesuit helmet, a large robot mech, and a blond woman looking upward Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks will launch its latest open-world role-playing game Starfield on Sept. 6. It’s coming to Xbox Game Pass, meaning that subscribers will be able to play it for no extra charge. However, pre-ordering a physical or digital copy for Xbox Series X will get you a bunch of in-game cosmetics and other items — only some of which are included with the Game Pass version. Some retailers are offering exclusive pre-order bonuses, like a Steelbook case and other premium goodies, when you reserve a copy ahead of launch day.

We’ve assembled all of the info you need to know, whether you want the standard version of the game, or the $299.99 collector’s edition.

Starfield Standard Edition

The $69.99 Standard Edition of the game is a bit light in terms of extras, but pre-ordering the game nets you the Old Mars Skin Pack, which includes:

  • Deep Mining helmet and pack
  • Laser Cutter weapon

Starfield Premium Edition

An image showing what’s included with Starfield’s Premium edition. As a buyer, you get 5 days of early access to the game, access to the first DLC story expansion called Shattered Space, and other digital goods. Image: Bethesda

Opting for the $99.99 Premium Edition gets you all the digital goods included with Standard Edition pre-orders, but you’ll also get some additional items:

  • 5 days of early access
  • access to Starfield: Shattered Space, the game’s first story expansion
  • Constellation Skin Pack (containing Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack)
  • digital soundtrack and art book

Starfield Premium Edition

  • $100

Prices taken at time of publishing.

If you’re playing the game via Game Pass, you can opt to buy the Starfield Premium Upgrade at GameStop for more content, as well as early access. For $34.99, you’ll get the following:

  • a SteelBook case
  • a Constellation patch
  • Starfield: Shattered Space
  • 5 days of early access
  • Constellation Skin Pack
  • Digital soundtrack and art book

Game Pass subscribers can save 10% off the purchase price by buying the Premium Edition Upgrade through the Microsoft Store.

Starfield Constellation Edition

An image showing what’s included with Starfield Constellation Edition, including a watch case, watch, steelbook case, and a constellation patch. Image: Bethesda

I personally would’ve called the $299.99 Collector’s Edition of Starfield the “Red Dwarf Edition,” but that’s just me. Pre-ordering Starfield’s Constellation Edition will get you all the cool digital stuff, plus a lot more. It entitles you to a one-way trip off our doomed planet (just kidding). While you’ll have to remain trapped on terra firma with the rest of us, you’ll also be the proud owner of the following:

  • a Steelbook case
  • the game as a digital code (no option for a disc with the CE)
  • Starfield Chronomark Watch
  • Watch Case
  • Constellation Patch

Starfield Constellation Edition

  • $300

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Xbox bets big on 2024, hopes to avoid last year’s mistake

By Ari Notis
/ new

Starfield-themed Xbox controller and headset are now available

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the Yakuza team’s next big adventure

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

inXile’s new game isn’t BioShock Infinite 2, it’s something else

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The big games, reveals, and trailers from Xbox Games Showcase

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Xbox Games Showcase chose to lead with women as presenters, protagonists

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon