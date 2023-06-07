 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Studio Ghibli’s soundtracks are being rereleased on colorful vinyl

Composer Joe Hisaishi’s tunes come wrapped in fittingly gorgeous LP jackets

By Cameron Faulkner
You may already own all of your favorite Studio Ghibli films, but what about the soundtracks composed by Joe Hisaishi that bring their animation and gut-punching stories to life? We thought you should know that several soundtracks are being reissued, pressed to colorful vinyl (each with a stunning cover jacket), and you can pre-order them right now at Amazon.

Each of them will launch on June 23, so you won’t have long to wait between placing your order and receiving some sweet LPs in the mail. They aren’t cheap, though, ranging in cost from $53.98 to $68.98 each, but I’d argue it’s worth it if you can’t get enough of the music or if you want to put the jacket art on display.

If you live outside of the US (or prefer to not shop with Amazon), Catsuka Shopping has all of the links you need to get these LPs.

