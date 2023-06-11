Starfield-themed Xbox controller and headset are now available

Starfield, the next RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, launches on Sept. 6 for Xbox Series X and Windows PC. Following the Xbox Game Showcase, Bethesda showed more of its upcoming game than ever before, including some enticing (but kind of pricey) Starfield-themed Xbox accessories that are now available.

The new Starfield Xbox Wireless Controller costs $79.99. It fits the retrofuturist aesthetic of the game, which Bethesda refers to as “NASA punk.” One of my favorite details is the translucent analog triggers. It’s certainly way more customized than the Xbox Design Lab allows for custom controllers.

Then, there’s the first new design for the Xbox Wireless Headset, which was previously available only in black. Like the Starfield controller, the headset is loaded with little details from the game, and it looks nice next to the controller. It’s available for pre-order now at the Microsoft Store for $124.99 — a steep price hike over the standard black headset, which currently sells for about $89.99.