Sony’s PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarök is $60 off

We’ve come out the other side of a dense and fun release schedule of games, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo 4, among others. In other words, you should have plenty to keep you busy as your wallet recharges from that beating. However, if you’re still looking for your next obsession, our weekend post includes some of the best entertainment and gaming deals from the past week, as well as a shoutout to the most popular products on Polygon this week.

The best gaming deals this week

It seems like discounts on the PlayStation 5 console are becoming somewhat of a normal thing to see, which is great. You can currently find the PS5 console (disc version) bundled with God of War Ragnarök at a new low price of $499.99 instead of its original $559.99 price at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, essentially netting you a copy of the excellent PlayStation 5 exclusive for free. The game is included as a digital code.

Related The best SSDs for your PlayStation 5

You’ll probably want some affordable games to play on your new PlayStation 5, right? If so, we recommend checking out PlayStation’s Days of Play sale, which lasts through June 12. You can save up to 70% on some of the best games for Sony’s latest console, in addition to saving on annual memberships to all three tiers of the PlayStation Plus service, which lets you play online, and get access to an assortment of games. Ghosts of Tsushima, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are all on sale alongside dozens of other titles.

Here are some other sweet deals:

Now, here’s something that’s more Xbox-oriented. At GameStop, Powerup Pro Rewards members can currently save $20 on any Xbox Wireless Controller. The original price may be slightly different based on which color you choose, but you likely won’t pay more than $50 for any of them.

If you’re an Xbox fan, tune into Sunday’s Xbox Game Showcase, which is likely to feature plenty of game announcements, and perhaps some limited edition Starfield-themed accessories that were leaked on Twitter earlier this week.

In case you aren’t playing Diablo 4 this weekend and need some PC recommendations, Humble is currently featuring a collection of nine Must-Play Metroidvanias that you can pick up for just $15. Just like Humble’s other bundles, this collection is “pay what you want,” but paying at least $15 gets you access to the following titles.

As an added bonus, you’ll get a 20% off coupon for the Rain World: Downpour DLC, and a 50% off coupon for Zapling Bygone. All proceeds from this particular bundle go to benefit Girls Who Code, an organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in the technology world.

Capping off our gaming deals, if you buy a digital gift card at Best Buy, you’ll get a 15% discount on a second card of equal or lesser value. At most, it’ll save you $15 if you buy a pair of $100 gift cards, but this promo is a solid way to stretch your dollar if you’re planning to do some shopping at the PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, or Blizzard’s online storefronts. Hey, any deal that saves me a couple of bucks on Diablo 4’s cosmetic items is a good one to me.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

Earlier this week, we showed off some excellent deals happening on Sonos soundbars and speakers available at Best Buy and the Sonos store. Several models are selling at their lowest cost yet. Here are a few selections worth checking out in case you missed our original post.

The latest Sonos soundbars offer good performance, and a slate of features, including built-in voice controls, Dolby Atmos, and Apple Airplay 2 compatibility. Their coolest feature, however, is native to all Sonos speakers: an ability to wirelessly pair with other Sonos speakers over Wi-Fi, allowing you to connect surround speakers and subwoofers without having to wrestle with additional cables.

If you need some sweet tunes to vibe with your new soundbar, you can currently pre-order some excellent vinyl LPs encompassing the works of Studio Ghibli, launching on June 23. These gorgeous albums look great on display, featuring some stunning cover art, and — as if this weren’t already enough of a crowd-pleasing product — each LP has a discretely engraved character. Adorable stuff. Each album ranges in price from $54 to $69, but I’d consider that a small fee for an otherwise priceless auditory experience. You can find an album matching every Studio Ghibli release, but here are just a few of my personal faves.

Finally, pre-orders for The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series are currently discounted on Amazon. Regularly $129.99, you can reserve the DVD box set for $107.09. This collection brings together all seven seasons of the award-winning animated series, and shipping will begin on June 13. Fans of the series may want to wait and see if there’s an high-definition Blu-ray version, but until then, this seems like the next best thing.