A bunch of great Nintendo Switch games are up to 60% off

Discounted titles include Metroid Dread, Astral Chain, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Samus Aran in Metroid Dread Image: Nintendo / MercurySteam

Many stellar games for the Nintendo Switch are currently discounted. I’m not talking closeout prices, but this is Nintendo we’re talking about; sometimes a $20 discount might be as good as it’s going to get, depending on the game. Humble, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy are each selling a similar batch of digital downloads at great prices (up to 60% off) through June 26. Some are first-party games, like Metroid Dread, and others are indies, like Cult of the Lamb, but we love them all the same.

You’ll find quite a bit of overlap in terms of what each retailer is offering, but there are some titles you’ll only find at specific retailers. For example, the Olympian roguelike Hades is only available at Target, and the Adventure Time-flavored skater, OlliOlli World, is exclusive to Amazon.

A few of my personal favorites you can find on sale include the slapstick, swashbuckling adventure game, Return to Monkey Island, and the adorable cel-shaded Zelda-like, Tunic. Also, I don’t know how Atlus was able to fit all of the teenage angst of Persona 5 Royal onto the Nintendo Switch, but that’s also on sale.

A cartoon bear standing outside a building wearing a hat in bear and breakfast
A screenshot from Bear & Breakfast
Image: Gummy Cat/Armor Games Studios
The player character leaves Chicory’s home in Chicory: A Colorful Tale
A screenshot from Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Image: Greg Lobanov/Finji
Hades guide: How to heal
A screenshot from Hades
Image: Supergiant Games via Polygon
Samus Aran faces off against one of the E.M.M.I. robots in Metroid Dread
A screenshot taken from Metroid Dread
Image: Nintendo, MercurySteam/Nintendo
a skate crew standing in an OlliOlli World level
A screenshot from OlliOlli World
Image: Roll7/Private Division
LeChuck from Return to Monkey Island reading a map. He is dressed up like a pirate and you can see his desk lit by a candle as he writes.
A screenshot from Return to Monkey Island
Image: Devolver Digital

