A bunch of great Nintendo Switch games are up to 60% off

Many stellar games for the Nintendo Switch are currently discounted. I’m not talking closeout prices, but this is Nintendo we’re talking about; sometimes a $20 discount might be as good as it’s going to get, depending on the game. Humble, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy are each selling a similar batch of digital downloads at great prices (up to 60% off) through June 26. Some are first-party games, like Metroid Dread, and others are indies, like Cult of the Lamb, but we love them all the same.

You’ll find quite a bit of overlap in terms of what each retailer is offering, but there are some titles you’ll only find at specific retailers. For example, the Olympian roguelike Hades is only available at Target, and the Adventure Time-flavored skater, OlliOlli World, is exclusive to Amazon.

A few of my personal favorites you can find on sale include the slapstick, swashbuckling adventure game, Return to Monkey Island, and the adorable cel-shaded Zelda-like, Tunic. Also, I don’t know how Atlus was able to fit all of the teenage angst of Persona 5 Royal onto the Nintendo Switch, but that’s also on sale.

Astral Chain - $41.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Bear & Breakfast - $13.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Card Shark - $9.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Celeste - $5.00 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $9.99 (Amazon, Humble)

Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Daemon X Machina - $41.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

$19.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target) Dead Cells: Medley Of Pain Bundle - $31.99 (Humble)

Enter the Gungeon - $5.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $41.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Hades - (Target)

Have A Nice Death - $19.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - $41.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

It Takes Two - $29.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope - $29.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Metroid Dread - $41.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $26.79 (Humble)

Neon White - $17.24 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Octopath Traveler - $41.99 (Humble, Target)

OlliOlli World - $27.99 (Amazon)

Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (Amazon, Humble, Target)

Ruiner - $18.18 (Amazon)