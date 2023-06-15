 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blast off with official Team Rocket streetwear

This collection looks like double trouble for my budget

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A photo of Pokemon Center’s lineup of Team Rocket apparel, featuring black sweatpants, jackets and t-shirts with a large red “R”. Image: Pokemon Center

The Pokémon Center, your one-stop shop for pocket monster-themed toys, games, Squismallows, and other cool stuff, has just released a line of apparel modeled after the infamous hooligans of Team Rocket. It’s not usually cool to dress as villains, but frankly, it’s just wall-to-wall drip.

The streetwear-focused lineup includes crop hoodies, fleece shorts, and relaxed-fit joggers among other sick fits, all sporting the classic red-on-black, or red-on-white motifs, emblazoned with Team Rocket’s iconic “R” logo. Oh, and if you’re wondering where the sling bag is, that’s actually the Black Anorak Jacket, which features a design that collapses into itself for easy storage.

Considering this isn’t a far cry from what I wear daily, I’m definitely digging this look, although I’m a bit disappointed by the general lack of knee-high go-go boots and newsboy hats. Maybe those will make the cut in the next batch of apparel.

A stock photo of a group of models wearing the Team Rocket apparel lineup. Image: Pokemon Center

Some Twitter users have called the pricing of the new Team Rocket-themed apparel “villainous”. I’ll admit that $80 for a long-sleeve tee is a bit steep, but it still doesn’t compare to the prices put on the Sailor Moon collection from Jimmy Choo, or this Loews collection inspired by Studio Ghibli’s film, Howl’s Moving Castle.

