Spider-Man 2 pre-order guide

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games and PlayStation Studios will swing exclusively onto the PlayStation 5 on October 20. Despite what its title suggests, this is technically the third installment in the Spider-Man franchise for PlayStation, following the events of 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was a fraction of the size of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. The story follows both Spider-Men, Peter Parker, and Miles Morales, swapping between them at different points in a campaign that takes place across the boroughs of Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn.

Pre-orders for Spidey’s latest open-world, web-slinging adventure are now available, and there are several editions available that each come packaged with their own exclusive bonus items. If you’re looking to pick up a copy to play on day one for PlayStation 5, there are a few options available to you. Standard and Deluxe editions of the game will be available in physical and digital formats, along with a more substantial collector’s edition.

Currently, pre-orders are available from a variety of retailers, and while they aren’t currently offering any exclusive pre-order incentives, we’ll be sure to update this page as they become available.

Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition

Pre-ordering the standard $69.99 version of Spider-Man 2 in either its digital or physical format nets you early access to a suit for Peter Parker and another for Miles Morales, along with a trio of alternate color schemes for each character. You’ll also get access to the web grabber gadget and three additional skill points to jumpstart your progress in the game’s skill tree.

You can currently reserve your copy at the PlayStation Store, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or GameStop.

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition of Spider-Man 2 is a digital-only affair, and it includes the same pre-order bonuses that come with the standard edition. In addition, you’ll get access to five unique suits for Miles and Peter, totaling 10 suits. You’ll get another two additional skill points (five total), and some extra photo mode items.

Sony shared that the 10 suits included with this edition were designed by guest artists, including Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Marantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying.

Pre-orders for the $79.99 Digital Deluxe Edition are currently available exclusively from the PlayStation Store.

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition

The massive $229.99 Collector’s Edition of Spider-Man 2 comes packaged with all the digital goods included with cheaper versions of the game, plus a 19-inch statue of Peter and Miles battling Venom (it’s tough to tell if they’re winning, or who’s under Venom’s suit in this game — we have thoughts). A Steelbook display case is included in the Collector’s Edition. In terms of the game itself, it comes in the form of a digital download code, not a disc.