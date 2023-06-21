Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order guide

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X on December 7. Digital pre-orders of the game and its different editions are currently live at multiple retailers, including Amazon, PlayStation, Xbox, and Ubisoft. However, all physical pre-orders and the immense collector’s edition are currently exclusive to GameStop.

It’s also worth noting that, for PC and Xbox players, the game will also be available on Ubisoft Plus, the developer’s subscription service that includes unlimited access to its catalog of over 100 titles for a monthly fee of $14.99 for PC ($17.99 to play on Xbox). Finally, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will also be available on Amazon Luna via the same $17.99 Multi Access tier of Ubisoft Plus, if cloud game streaming is your bag.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order perks

Pre-ordering any edition of the game from any retailer gets you access to the Child of Two Worlds cosmetic pack, which includes an exclusive weapon skin and character cosmetic set.

A number of other exclusive cosmetics are available for the standard edition of the game, depending on your chosen platform or preferred retailer. For example, all PlayStation 5 editions of the game get access to the Aranahe Warrior Pack, while pre-ordering the digital-exclusive limited edition from Amazon will also get you the Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack.

If all of that has your head in a spin, pre-ordering the limited edition from Amazon for PlayStation gets you every available pre-order cosmetic for the base game, plain and simple.

If you’re on the hunt for even more loot, a $109.99 gold edition is also available which includes the season pass, while the $129.99 ultimate edition includes even more in-game cosmetics and a digital art book. While the gold and ultimate editions are currently only available as digital pre-orders, GameStop also has the gold edition in a physical format for an additional $10 which includes an exclusive Steelbook case.

Finally, GameStop is also offering a $229.99 collector’s edition of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In addition to everything included with the ultimate edition, the collector’s edition features a 128-page art book, lithograph set, Steelbook case, a 35 cm tall statue, and other sweet loot.

If you’re ready to book your trip to Pandora, we’ve provided detailed breakdowns of everything included with each edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and where to reserve your copy before the game launches.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora standard edition

The $69.99 standard edition of the game is available digitally from PlayStation, Xbox, and Ubisoft. Amazon also has digital versions of the game available, dubbed the limited edition, which comes packaged with an additional cosmetic set along with the standard pre-order bonuses. If you’d prefer to reserve a physical copy of the game, GameStop has pre-orders available for the Xbox and PlayStation versions.

Here’s the breakdown of the standard edition’s in-game cosmetics that come with some pre-orders, and how to get them:

Child of Two Worlds Pack - All pre-orders, all platforms

Aranahe Warrior Pack - PlayStation exclusive at launch, but will be made available as a future in-game purchase for other platforms

Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack - Available with limited edition pre-orders from Amazon

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gold edition

All of the cosmetic pre-order bonuses from above apply to the $109.99 gold edition available from Xbox, PlayStation, or Ubisoft. You’ll also get access to the season pass for Frontiers of Pandora, which will include two pieces of post-launch DLC, plus a bonus mission to play at launch, along with a unique banshee skin and the Resistance Equipment Pack cosmetics.

GameStop has pre-orders for a $119.99 physical version of the gold edition which includes a Steelbook case in addition to all the digital goodies.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ultimate edition

Pre-ordering the $129.99 ultimate edition of the game gets you everything included with the standard and gold editions, plus a digital artbook, and the Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack. The ultimate edition also includes the Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack, which is otherwise only available through Amazon’s limited edition pre-orders.

You can reserve your copy from Xbox, PlayStation, and Ubisoft. The ultimate edition is currently the only version of Frontiers of Pandora that isn’t available in physical format.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora collector’s edition

As if three editions weren’t enough, we have finally landed on the $229.99 collector’s edition of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is exclusively available from GameStop. This version is the ultimate edition of the game in terms of in-game cosmetics and other digital bonuses you get. It also comes packaged with a bunch of extra physical loot, including: