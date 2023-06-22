 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

There’s a next-gen Furby, just in time for the original’s 25th birthday

One of the hottest toys from the ’90s is back

By Cameron Faulkner
An official photo from Hasbro Inc. shows two new Furby dolls sitting next to each other. Image: Hasbro, Inc.
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Furby is back with an all new brain, fur, and vibe. Hasbro has launched a new Furby in purple and coral, debuting first at Amazon for $69.99. It’ll be available at other retailers starting on July 15.

Whether you were asking for a new Furby or not, it’s here, with some of the trappings of modern electronic gadgets. For instance, it has a microphone (but isn’t internet connected), supporting five voice commands that trigger it to dance, tell your fortune, copy your voice, put on a light show, and one called “Let’s Chill,” in which Furby can join you in a meditation session (seriously!).

Besides using your voice, you can interact with the new Furby by hugging it, patting it, tickling its belly, shaking it, or feeding it with the plastic Pizza Charm it wears around its neckless body. This new Furby model has over 600 responses in Furbish that you’ll need to decode.

The new Furby doesn’t suffer from looking like a creepy, expressionless animatronic like the original. That said, it barely looks like the Furby of yore; the design is an almost complete overhaul, loaded with color and trinkets. I think it’s an improvement, though there was some charm about the older one’s homeliness.

