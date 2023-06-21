Super Mario Bros. Wonder pre-order guide

The latest Nintendo Direct pulled back the curtain on a number of exciting new Switch titles, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the trippy new Mario 2D platforming game launching on October 20. It has been over 10 years since Nintendo debuted New Super Mario Bros. U, and we’re eager to play this slightly psychedelic take on the classic side-scrolling formula.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will feature local co-op, a signature feature of almost all Mario platformers, and introduces Daisy as a playable character. However, some of Mario’s alternate forms — namely Elephant Mario and Long Mario, as we unofficially call him — seem to have already established themselves as the real stars of the show.

Where to pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder

As of right now, there are no special editions of the game available for pre-order. However, you can reserve a physical copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder at Best Buy, or secure the digital version at the Nintendo eShop for $59.99.

In case you’re planning to pick up your copy from the Nintendo eShop, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is one of a couple dozen games eligible for Nintendo Switch game vouchers, which can be purchased (and used) exclusively by Switch Online members. You can get two for $99.99, then use them to buy this game along with, say, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which would save you $30 in the process.

Additional retailers are sure to make pre-orders available soon for the highly anticipated title, and we’ll continue to update this page with additional links and information as it becomes available.