Super Mario RPG pre-order guide

Mario fans can look forward to new Switch games in 2023, like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as new DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. And while it may not technically be a new release, the announcement of a remastered version of Super Mario RPG is worth your attention, too. It will be available on Nintendo Switch for $59.99 starting November 17.

Super Mario RPG is a remake of the Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, which launched for the Super Nintendo in 1996. Unfortunately, it’s not part of the Nintendo Switch Online SNES lineup, and given this news, I wouldn’t hold my breath for it to arrive in the future.

If you didn’t play the original, it injects the Mario universe into a game with turn-based combat. The mashup is akin to Ubisoft’s recent Mario + Rabbids games, except Super Mario RPG leans more towards Final Fantasy than XCOM. The game wasn’t just an homage to popular RPGs of the time, it was made in partnership with the company known as Squaresoft (before it became Square Enix), which was on a tear of releasing some amazing SNES games, including Chrono Trigger, Secret of Mana, and more. The game’s original composer, Yoko Shimomura, confirmed on Twitter that she’s in charge of the music for the Super Mario RPG remake.

Where to pre-order Super Mario RPG

Currently, there aren’t any special editions of Super Mario RPG available for pre-order. However, you can reserve a physical copy from Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, or pre-order the digital version at the Nintendo eShop for $59.99.

If you are planning to reserve a copy from the Nintendo eShop, it's worth noting that Super Mario RPG is one of the many games eligible for Nintendo Switch game vouchers, an exclusive benefit to Switch Online members. Two vouchers can be purchased for $99.99 and each voucher can be redeemed to purchase or pre-order an eligible title, regardless of price. So, for instance, if you purchased a pair of vouchers to pre-order Super Mario RPG and pick up a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’d save yourself $30. Just keep in mind that you need to remain a subscriber to use the vouchers, not just to buy them.

More retailers will likely make pre-orders available as we get closer to the November launch date, and we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest info as it becomes available.