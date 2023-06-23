 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amazon is giving away games and DLC for Prime members

It starts with a bang; get Prey right now

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

With the news that Amazon Prime Day is returning on Tuesday, July 11, then sticking around through July 12, the company announced some freebies that gamers who subscribe to the service should scoop up. The perks have already begun to roll out, and they’ll continue to do so through the big shopping event. Allow me to walk you through them.

First up is Prey by Arkane Studios, launched in 2017 and one of its best games yet. Subscribers can nab a DRM-free version of the PC title right now, courtesy of GOG. Once you claim the game here, then copy the code that Amazon provides, click on the GOG.com link to be taken to a “redeem code” page. Note: you’ll need one of its free accounts to add the game to your library. You have until August 23 to claim the code on GOG.

Junker Queen recalls her knife using a magnetic glove as she faces Zenyatta and Echo in Junkertown in a screenshot from Overwatch 2 Image: Blizzard Entertainment

If you play Overwatch 2, being a Prime subscriber can net you 5 tier skips in your battle pass right now, regardless of the console you play on. On this page, link your Battle.net account if you haven’t already, then select “Get in-game content.” This perk will disappear on July 20, so make sure you grab it before then.

An Operator with a pink sniper rifle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players can get the Track Rivals bundle, containing the following in-game items:

  • Final Moments Victus XMR blueprint
  • Nitro Lachman Sub blueprint
  • Dustmaker UTV skin
  • Heel Toe Hatchback skin
  • Racing Team sticker

Amazon Prime

  • $15

Prices taken at time of publishing.

New subscribers can get a free 30-day trial. Along with getting access to Prime Day deals, you’ll get free and fast shipping, Prime Video’s TV shows and movies, a Twitch subscription, free games, and more.

A sorcerer attacks a group of enemies in Diablo 4 while standing in a snow field Image: Blizzard Entertainment

More free games and in-game items are dropping soon. Here’s what you have to look forward to:

  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition on July 10 (redeemable through the Amazon Games app)
  • Shovel Knight Showdown on July 6 (redeemable through the Amazon Games app)
  • Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition on June 27 (redeemable through the Amazon Games app)
  • These extras come on top of the games already available as part of Amazon’s Free Games with Prime perk (I spy SteamWorld Dig 2 in there — get that one as soon as possible).

More in-game rewards are coming ahead of Prime Day, as well:

  • Diablo 4 players can get the Brackish Fetch mount bundle starting on July 6.
  • For Pokémon Go players, you will get the exclusive “Time Research” content drop, containing tasks that yield special rewards, including a Pokémon Go Fest t-shirt for your avatar. Amazon notes that this content won’t be available for non Prime-members until Aug. 1.

