Amazon Prime Day 2023: all the deals and buying advice in one place

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is headed our way very soon. The two day shopping event begins on Tuesday, July 11, and will last through Wednesday, July 12. But, as expected, some early Prime Day deals are already happening on some Amazon-made devices, including its Luna cloud gaming controller, and some Fire TVs that are available at fire sale-level discounts.

Once Prime Day 2023 arrives, we’ll be bringing you only the best of what’s on offer. That means, of the many thousands of irrelevant or lackluster deals available, you’ll just see the ones that matter. That’ll include the best gaming deals for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, as well as the tabletop and board games that we think are exceptional. You’ll also find deals on all kinds of entertainment, be it movies, TV shows, anime, manga, comics, or toys — all of the things you might already come to Polygon for.

This page will serve as a chronological repository for all of our Prime Day 2023 coverage, giving you an easy way to see deals, as well as buying advice.