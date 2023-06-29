How to pre-order the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet — 151 sets

The upcoming new Pokémon trading card game set Scarlet and Violet — 151 is set to arrive on Sept. 22, featuring at least one card of each of the beloved original Pokémon from the Kanto region.

This set also features the first new Kadabra card in over 20 years, now that the magician Uri Geller has backed down from his ongoing dispute with The Pokémon Company.

This set is already out in Japan, so we know what to expect already with full art and rare illustration cards. However, unlike Japan’s release, the only way to get the coveted Mew ex special illustration rare card (the one that shifts from day to night when you tilt it) is to order the Ultra-Premium box. People will end up reselling this card without all the other stuff that comes in the box, but it’s hard to predict what the price associated with the card will be.

If you want to grab some of these cards, we’re here to help. Even in the pre-order stage, the sets have sold out of a ton of major retailers, like TCG Player or even the Pokémon Center website. However, they will likely restock, allowing more preorders in, before the set goes live. Below, you can see how to pre-order various boxes and sets.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection Ultra-Premium Box

This box includes the following, a la official listings:

1 etched foil promo card featuring Mew ex

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Mewtwo

1 etched metal card featuring Mew ex

1 playmat

1 deck box

1 metallic coin featuring Mew

6 damage-counter dice

2 plastic condition markers

16 booster packs from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—151

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

If you do not want the special illustration rare Mew ex card nor any of the other goodies (dice, playmat, etc), then this might not be the bundle for you — but the ones below may better suit your needs.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection booster bundle

This is just a small box of six booster packs. This is great if you were planning on buying a bunch of packs anyway, as it’s slightly cheaper than buying six packs straight-up (depending on where you buy your single packs from).

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection mini tins

Each of these tins have two booster packs and a special coin with an energy symbol on it inside. When ordering from GameStop, the tin you get is random, so buyer beware.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection elite trainer box (ETB)

This comes with the standard stuff you’d get in a Pokémon ETB:

11 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Snorlax

65 card sleeves

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet—151 expansion

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 plastic condition markers

A box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

If you order this from the Pokémon Center website, you get a “full-art foil promo card featuring Snorlax with a Pokémon Center logo.”

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection binder set

This set features a nine-pocket binder with 360 slots for cards and four 151 booster packs.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection poster set

This box has a poster, three 151 booster packs, and a promo card of each Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection Alakazam ex

This set includes:

1 foil promo card featuring Alakazam ex

1 foil card featuring Kadabra

1 foil card featuring Abra

4 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

If you love Alakazam and its evolution line, this is probably the set for you.

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 Collection Zapdos ex

This set includes: