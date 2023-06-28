 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Funko debuts its TMNT: Mutant Mayhem lineup of figures

The lineup of collectible figures will be available starting today

By Alice Newcome-Beill
The TMNT: Mutant Mayhem logo surrounded by Funko POP! vinyl figures Image: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images: Funko, Paramount Pictures
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Funko has just launched a lineup of figures modeled after the characters in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated film that’s launching on August 2. Naturally, the collection includes $12 vinyl Pop figures of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello. In addition to the quartet of half shell heroes, we’re also getting April O’Neil, Splinter, and Superfly figures.

The core four mutants will also be available as vinyl keychains ($5 each), which we’ve included an image of below. If you’re all in on Michelangelo, he’s available as a smaller Pocket Pop figurine bundled with his own T-shirt, costing $20. Pocket Pop versions of the rest of the squad are set to become available alongside their own T-shirts at a later date.

Scroll below to check out some galleries that give an up-close view of these cool, new figures.

  • Donatello Image: Funko
  • Raphael Image: Funko
  • Michelangelo Image: Funko
  • Leonardo Image: Funko
  • Splinter Image: Funko
  • April O’Neil Image: Funko
  • Superfly Image: Funko
  • TMNT Mutant Mayhem keychains Image: Funko
  • Michelangelo Pocket POP! and T-Shirt bundle Image: Funko

Each character (with the exception of Splinter) is also getting their own Funko Soda figure, complete with a rare, chase version. The chase figures for April and Superfly get a shiny finish, but the rarified versions for Leo, Mikey, Raph, and Donnie have a translucent, glow-in-the-dark treatment. Each Funko Soda package is priced at $15, and has a 1 in 6 chance to contain the rare version of the advertised figure.

  • Chase Raphael Image: Funko
  • Chase Michaelangelo Image: Funko
  • Chase Leonardo Image: Funko
  • Chase Donatello Image: Funko
  • Chase Superfly Image: Funko
  • Chase April Image: Funko

Besides the usual four-inch figures, Funko is also launching a collection of 12 blind box vinyl figures of the characters from the classic 1987 TMNT cartoon, priced at $7 each.

A stock image of the 12 blind box TMNT Funko POP! figures
The 12 TMNT Mutant Mayhem blind box figures from Funko POP!
Image: Funko

