The Steam summer sale has begun, with 20% off the Steam Deck

It’s not just the games that are cheaper

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Valve has kicked off Steam’s summer sale, which lasts until July 13. This is one of Steam’s tentpole sales of the year, with a huge amount of participation from most game publishers, big and small. Whether you’re looking for something to play right now, or just want to add some games to your backlog to play during a dry spell, now’s the time to shop.

But it’s not just the games that are cheaper; Valve has done yet another nice, temporary price cut on the Steam Deck. You can get one for up to 20% off.

We’ll be adding some game deal recommendations below, so stay tuned.

Developing...

