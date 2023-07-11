 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Barbie Crocs are my most coveted piece of movie merch

What else am I supposed to wear to Barbenheimer?!

By Nicole Clark
A Black person and a white person modeling the new Barbie Crocs. Image: Crocs
Nicole Clark (she/her) is a culture editor at Polygon, and a critic covering internet culture, video games, books, and TV, with work in the NY Times, Vice, and Catapult.

The Barbie movie’s marketing push is truly a sight to behold. There are purses, rugs, pasta (seriously), movie-themed doll sets, and even a whole ass Airbnb in Malibu that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their kids to. But, for this material girl, one drop stands head and shoulders above the rest. It’s the Barbie Crocs, of course.

There’s a Barbie Classic Clog, with Barbie’s silhouette patterned across the sides; also, there’s the Barbie Crush Clog, which has a bit of hot pink pillow-y height; and a Barbie Cozzzy Sandal (in pink, of course) that has a fluffy lined interior. But the true pièce de résistance is the Barbie the Movie Mega Crush Clog, which has the logo patterned across the top, and boast a platform (peak Y2K aesthetic) with both a lug sole and a sparkly midlayer.

Even if you don’t manage to score a pair of Crocs, you can also accessorize with a range of Jibbitz including the nostalgic logo, Barbie’s jacket, or her car.

I am not above dressing up for the Barbie movie premier on July 21 — and Oppenheimer too, we’re all doing a Barbenheimer situation here. My dream outfit includes a pink cowboy hat, a fringed cowboy shirt, and my favorite miniskirt. These crocs would be the perfect complement.

