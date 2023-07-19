PlayStation’s summer sale is here, slashing prices through August

Sony has kicked off its summer sale on PlayStation games, both for the PS5 and the PS4. If you were hoping this sale might be a good opportunity to save on every Sony-published console exclusive in existence, you may be a little disappointed. While there are some, it’s clear the focus is on slashing prices on third-party titles. The deals for most of the discounted games will continue through Aug. 16, but some will end early in the morning on Aug. 3.
You can find all 3,082 deals right here, but we thought we’d tell you which ones immediately caught our eye:
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition (contains base game and Echoes of the Eye DLC) for PS4 and PS5 is $23.99 (was $39.99).
- The Quarry is $23.09 (was $69.99). This game is included with PlayStation Plus Extra, Sony’s $14.99 per month subscription.
- Dead Space for PS5 is $48.99 (was $69.99).
- Humanity is $23.99 (was $29.99). This game is also included with PlayStation Plus Extra.
- Ratchet & Clank (the 2016 remaster of the debut title for PS4) is $9.99 (was $19.99).
- Titanfall 2 is $4.99 (was $19.99).
- Little Nightmares 1 & 2 bundle for PS4 and PS5 is $14.99 (was $49.99).
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon for PS4 and PS5 is $14.99 (was $59.99). This game is included with PlayStation Plus Extra.
- Deathloop is $14.99 (was $59.99). Alternatively, this game is available via PlayStation Plus Extra.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PS5 is $39.89 (was $69.99).
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is $27.99 (was $39.99)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for the PS4 is $9.89 (was $29.99).
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5, which grants you access to the upcoming DLC, is $21.59 (was $26.99).
- Elden Ring for PS4 and PS5 is $41.99 (was $59.99)
- Season: A Letter to the Future for PS4 and PS5 is $20.09 (was $29.99).
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition for the PS4 and PS5 is $41.99 (was $59.99).
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns for the PS5 is $27.99 (was $69.99).
- Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty DLC bundle for PS4 and PS5 is $53.24 (was $70.99).
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is $9.89 (was $29.99).
- The trilogy packed alongside The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles costs $25.19 (was $59.99).
- Resident Evil Village for PS4 and PS5 is $19.99 (was $39.99).
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King is $9.99 (was $19.99).
- Raccoon City Edition, a bundle containing the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 for the PS4 and PS5 is $14.99 (was $59.99).
