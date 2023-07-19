 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PlayStation’s summer sale is here, slashing prices through August

It makes up for a lack of stellar deals on Sony-published games with sheer variety

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new
Yuffie Kisaragi from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Episode Intermission
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is one of many titles discounted in this sale.
Image: Square Enix
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Sony has kicked off its summer sale on PlayStation games, both for the PS5 and the PS4. If you were hoping this sale might be a good opportunity to save on every Sony-published console exclusive in existence, you may be a little disappointed. While there are some, it’s clear the focus is on slashing prices on third-party titles. The deals for most of the discounted games will continue through Aug. 16, but some will end early in the morning on Aug. 3.

You can find all 3,082 deals right here, but we thought we’d tell you which ones immediately caught our eye:

Promotional artwork of Ryu Hayabusa from Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Image: Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo

Loading comments...

The Latest

Here’s where to pre-order Baldur’s Gate 3

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard delay acquisition in push for UK approval

By Michael McWhertor and Oli Welsh
/ new

Grimlock Transformers toy costs $1,699, but transforms on its own

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

What is the best class in Diablo 4 for you?

By Johnny Yu and Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Steven Soderbergh’s secret TV show is the weirdest PSA I’ve ever seen

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Diablo 4 Uniques: All Unique items and effects list

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon