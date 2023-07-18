The exhilarating Neon Genesis Evangelion soundtrack is coming to vinyl

The official soundtrack for the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime is coming to vinyl on August 24, and you can pre-order it now for $39.99 at Amazon, or $34.35 at Walmart. The double vinyl set starts off with the fist-pumping, don’t-you-dare-skip-the-intro song “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” followed by Shiro Sagisu’s stellar compositions that back the show’s unforgettable and haunting episodes.

Despite its relatively low price, this set feels like a deluxe edition, as it includes two blue-and-black marbled vinyls, a gorgeous insert showing information on the songs, and a gatefold cover with a collage of still images, all key moments from the anime that make me want to rewatch it. Crunchyroll has a special edition of this soundtrack that instead contains tangerine-and-red colored vinyls for the same price, in case you prefer colors that perhaps don’t immediately remind you of the show’s dour themes.

Here’s the tracklist: