 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The exhilarating Neon Genesis Evangelion soundtrack is coming to vinyl

Drop the needle, Shinji

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image showing the Neon Genesis Evangelion vinyl soundtrack, with its blue and black marbled vinyl extending out of its pocket. Image: Milan Records
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

The official soundtrack for the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime is coming to vinyl on August 24, and you can pre-order it now for $39.99 at Amazon, or $34.35 at Walmart. The double vinyl set starts off with the fist-pumping, don’t-you-dare-skip-the-intro song “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” followed by Shiro Sagisu’s stellar compositions that back the show’s unforgettable and haunting episodes.

Despite its relatively low price, this set feels like a deluxe edition, as it includes two blue-and-black marbled vinyls, a gorgeous insert showing information on the songs, and a gatefold cover with a collage of still images, all key moments from the anime that make me want to rewatch it. Crunchyroll has a special edition of this soundtrack that instead contains tangerine-and-red colored vinyls for the same price, in case you prefer colors that perhaps don’t immediately remind you of the show’s dour themes.

A look inside of the vinyl jacket included with the Neon Genesis Evangelion soundtrack. Image: Milan Records

Here’s the tracklist:

  • The Cruel Angel’s Thesis (Director’s Edit Version) - Yoko Takahashi
  • Angel Attack
  • Rei I
  • Hedgehog’s Dilemma
  • Barefoot In The Park
  • Ritsuko
  • Misato
  • Asuka Strikes!
  • Nerv
  • Tokyo-3
  • Shinji
  • EVA-01
  • A Step Forward Into Terror
  • EVA-02
  • Decisive Battle
  • EVA-00
  • The Beast
  • Marking Time, Waiting For Death
  • Rei II
  • Fly Me To the Moon
  • Next Episode
  • Fly Me To the Moon - Yoko Takahashi

Next Up In Anime

Loading comments...

The Latest

All Malignant Heart powers in Diablo 4 season 1

By Ryan Gilliam and Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

All the new Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 season 1

By Ari Notis
/ new

Diablo 4 patch preps game for season 1 with balance changes, new Uber unique

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Kith made some hypebeast apparel for X-Men’s 60th anniversary

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Neopets announces change of management and a relaunch of the main site

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Diablo 4’s seasons won’t feature time-gated content, according to Blizzard

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon