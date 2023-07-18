Kith made some hypebeast apparel for X-Men’s 60th anniversary

The high-end apparel company Kith has collaborated with Marvel and Asics to make a special collection of jackets, T-shirts, chairs, shoes, and accessories for the 60th anniversary of the X-Men. The drop will be available first to attendees of San Diego Comic-Con, happening from July 19 through July 23. Following that window of availability, all of the gear will be available through Kith’s site on July 28.

If you’re after clothing, you can expect to find tapestry coaches jackets, wool varsity jackets, satin bombers, as well as intarsia knitwear and vintage tees. Kith and Marvel haven’t provided images of every article that’ll be available, just the teaser image above that shows a mix of T-shirts, a jacket, and a Xavier ball cap. Other accessories in this collection include skate decks for skateboards, keychains, and pin sets.

Perhaps the most intriguing and appealing piece in this collection are the Asics Gel-Lyte 3 shoes, which are available in seven X-Men inspired color schemes. Each pair of shoes arrives in a blind box, so you won’t know which shoes you’ve bought until you open them, like a pack of trading cards. Also inside of each box is a rare Upper Deck trading card that corresponds to the color of your shoes, encased and pre-graded by the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA).

The Wolverine 1975 colorway is limited to one in 36 pairs of shoes, mimicking the rarity of the hologram cards in the Uncanny X-Men trading card series.

Marvel and Kith haven’t revealed pricing for the items in this collection, but I wouldn’t expect anywhere near bargain prices. We’ll update this post once the collection is available for purchase at Kith.