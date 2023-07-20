Epic Games Store’s summer sale is live, and you’ll earn 10% back on purchases

The Epic Games Store has switched on its big summer sale, with discounts of up to 75% off some games. The sale, which lasts until Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, is a great time to load up on PC games, and in doing so, earn a little bit back in the form of monetary rewards that can be banked on your account and used on future purchases.

For the duration of the sale, Epic has doubled the usual 5% back you earn from game and app purchases, giving you 10% back on sales storewide (including in-game purchases made with Epic’s payment system). You’ll get those rewards 14 days after your purchase.

There are hundreds of great games on sale, if you didn’t already spending your summer gaming budget during Steam’s summer sale, or in PlayStation’s summer sale. Some of the highlights include Dead Island 2 for 25% off, costing $44.99. Death Stranding Director’s Cut is $19.99, down from its usual $39.99 price. It’s also a good time to pick up Alan Wake Remastered ahead of the fall launch of Alan Wake 2. That game is $11.99 instead of $29.99.