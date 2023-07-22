Criterion Collection Blu-rays and box sets are half off for one more week

Following Prime Day, shopping for non-essentials might not be very high on your list of priorities. But the deals haven’t stopped, so we haven’t either. This weekend roundup contains the week’s best gaming and entertainment deals so far, plus we’ve included the top 5 best selling products last week on Polygon. We hope you have a good weekend, and happy Barbenheimer.

The best entertainment deals this week

Speaking of movies, this is your last week to get in on Barnes & Noble’s excellent promotion that knocks half off many Criterion Collection item, be it a DVD, 4K UHD Blu-ray, or a box set. The sale ends on July 28. Many of these films are discounted at Amazon, too.

In case you don’t what you’re looking for, Barnes & Noble does a decent job with categorization, highlighting classic Hollywood films, films made by women, Asian cinema, indie flicks, LGBTQIA+ films, and more. You can even save on pre-orders (albeit, slightly less than 50%), such as the 4K Blu-ray version of Moonage Daydream, the David Bowie film featuring footage and performances of the musician.

This week’s most popular products on Polygon

The best gaming deals this week

If you enjoy baseball video games, Super Mega Baseball 4 is almost half off at Target, selling for $29.99 on all available platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. To say that we enjoyed the game is a bit of an understatement. Our reviewer said the game’s developers manage to convey the excitement that TV often can’t. It’s a fun game series, and if you can embrace its somewhat cartoonish visual style, you’ll probably love this one.

You can buy the Sega Genesis Mini 2 console through Amazon Japan with free shipping. This mini console has been a little tough to find in stock since its late 2022 launch, not helped by the fact that Sega chose to sell most of its stock via Amazon Japan, requiring U.S. buyers to import it. However, Amazon will pay for the shipping costs right now, which normally amounts to an $22.30 on top of its current $94.37 price.

The Genesis Mini 2 is worth buying if you can’t get enough of Sega’s retro titles. This model includes games like Sewer Shark, Golden Axe 2, OutRun, Phantasy Star 2, and dozens more.

Sega Genesis Mini 2 $94

$117

20% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Normally around $120 to import from Japan, this deal knocks off the high cost of shipping. $94 at Amazon

If you have a PS4 or a PS5, be sure to check out Sony’s PlayStation summer sale, which has discounts on 3,082 games and DLC. Of course, not all of them are particularly good deals. But in this post, we picked out a couple dozen that sparked our interest. The sale ends on Aug. 16 for most games, however some will go back to their normal prices on Aug. 3.