Alan Wake 2 pre-order guide

Alan Wake 2 launches on Oct. 17 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and on PC via the Epic Games Store. The sequel to Remedy Entertainment’s eerie 2010 third-person shooter (remastered in 2021) retains its ominous Pacific Northwest setting, but it will be more of a survival horror game this time around. Also, the narrative will periodically switch perspectives between Alan Wake and a new character, FBI agent Saga Anderson, as they attempt to unravel the mysteries occurring in the fictional, Twin Peaks-esque town of Bright Falls, Washington.

There are currently no plans for a physical release on any platform, but there are perks that come with the standard and deluxe digital editions of the game. For more details on what you can expect to find in each version of the game, and where to reserve your copy, check out our breakdown below.

Where to pre-order Alan Wake 2

If you pre-order the standard edition of Alan Wake 2 on any platform ahead of launch, you will get you in-game items shown below, including the Ornate Revolver skin when you’re in control of Alan, and a Survival Resources Pack that can be used by Saga. Pre-orders for Xbox and PlayStation are priced at $59.99, while the PC version can be reserved for $49.99.

The deluxe edition of Alan Wake 2 comes with the same items included with the standard edition of the game, as well as a handful of extra cosmetic items. Xbox and PlayStation pre-orders are priced at $79.99, but the PC version is available for $69.99.

Digging into what’s included, the deluxe edition comes with alternate costumes and shotgun skins for Alan and Saga, as well as a Lantern Charm for Saga, which provides her with an additional battery for her flashlight. The Deluxe Edition also guarantees access to the Night Springs and Lake House content that’s planned for release after the game’s launch.