 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mythforce and eight classic fantasy RPGs cost $30 at Humble

The bundle is available through Aug. 16

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Key art for the Humble Baldur’s Gate &amp; Beyond Game Bundle Image: Humble
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

The “Baldur’s Gate & Beyond” bundle at Humble is a little different than its other bundles. It pairs a pre-order of the ‘80s Saturday morning cartoon-inspired roguelike Mythforce with eight classic games from the Dungeons & Dragons universe. The whole bundle costs $30, and it’s available through Aug. 16.

Whether you’re gearing up for Baldur’s Gate 3, or are just amped for the first-person swords and sorcery of Mythforce, this is an excellent deal. Mythforce was developed by Beamdog, the same studio that was responsible for the enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate 2, and Neverwinter Nights. The game doesn’t have a launch date yet (its Steam listing says it’s targeting a planned launch of Sept. 12), but if you’re curious to learn more about this unique title, a free demo is currently available on Steam.

Just like many other bundles, the bundle is “pay what you want,” but making a purchase of at least $30 gets you access to every title listed below in addition to a Mythforce pre-order. The proceeds of each bundle sold go to benefit Active Minds, a nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for young adults.

  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures
  • Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur’s Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur’s Gate I: Enhanced Edition
  • Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

You can also make a $12 purchase that just bundles the classic D&D titles, or pay just $6 if you want to pick up the Enhanced Edition of Planescape Torment and Icewind Dale.

It's also worth noting that if you don’t feel like shelling out $30 for these classic D&D games, you can still get the likes of Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition and many other classic or modern titles for free if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart guides

Find every collectible and survive every battle

View All Stories

Filed under:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart collectibles guide: Corson V Nefarious City

By Jeffrey Parkin

Filed under:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart collectibles guide: Scarstu Debris Field Zurkie's

By Jeffrey Parkin

Filed under:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart collectibles guide: Sargasso Outpost L51

By Jeffrey Parkin

Filed under:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart collectibles guide: Blizar Prime Blizon Mines

By Jeffrey Parkin

Secret Invasion reveals one Avenger has been a Skrull way longer than we thought

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon