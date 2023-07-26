Mythforce and eight classic fantasy RPGs cost $30 at Humble

The “Baldur’s Gate & Beyond” bundle at Humble is a little different than its other bundles. It pairs a pre-order of the ‘80s Saturday morning cartoon-inspired roguelike Mythforce with eight classic games from the Dungeons & Dragons universe. The whole bundle costs $30, and it’s available through Aug. 16.

Whether you’re gearing up for Baldur’s Gate 3, or are just amped for the first-person swords and sorcery of Mythforce, this is an excellent deal. Mythforce was developed by Beamdog, the same studio that was responsible for the enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate 2, and Neverwinter Nights. The game doesn’t have a launch date yet (its Steam listing says it’s targeting a planned launch of Sept. 12), but if you’re curious to learn more about this unique title, a free demo is currently available on Steam.

Just like many other bundles, the bundle is “pay what you want,” but making a purchase of at least $30 gets you access to every title listed below in addition to a Mythforce pre-order. The proceeds of each bundle sold go to benefit Active Minds, a nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for young adults.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures

Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition

Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear

Baldur’s Gate: Faces of Good and Evil

Baldur’s Gate I: Enhanced Edition

Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

You can also make a $12 purchase that just bundles the classic D&D titles, or pay just $6 if you want to pick up the Enhanced Edition of Planescape Torment and Icewind Dale.

It's also worth noting that if you don’t feel like shelling out $30 for these classic D&D games, you can still get the likes of Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition and many other classic or modern titles for free if you’re an Amazon Prime member.