The 4K Blu-ray remaster of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is now up for pre-order

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the 1993 animated movie that got a theatrical release (and is a longtime favorite of this author), has been remastered for 4K Blu-ray. It’s available for pre-order right now at several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, and it’ll launch on Sept. 12. The pre-order costs $33.99 (except for Target, where it’s $26.99), and it comes with the 4K UHD Blu-ray disc as well as a digital code to watch the film on other devices. This type of disc is viewable with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and with other 4K Blu-ray players.

Mask of the Phantasm ranks highly on Polygon’s list of the best Batman films, sandwiched between Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. In case you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, it’s a stunning movie that builds off the look and voice cast of the ’90s animated series (Batman: The Animated Series), but with a much darker tone.

If you want to know the nitty-gritty details on how Mask of the Phantasm was remastered, here’s some of that good stuff from the Warner Bros. press release:

The 4K HDR/SDR remaster of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm was sourced from the 1993 Original Cut Camera Negative and was scanned at 4K resolution. Digital restoration was applied to the 4K scans to remove dirt, scratches and additional anomalies, but special care was given to not touch the film grain or the animation cel dirt that was part of the original artwork. This is the first time since its theatrical release that it is presented in its 1.85 aspect ratio. The original 2.0 mix and the 5.1 tracks were remastered to remove or improve defects such as pops, ticks, dropouts and distortion.

Warner Bros. shared that there will be other ways to watch the remastered version of this film, including the digital version. It will be available to purchase digitally on Sept. 12 from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more for $14.99.