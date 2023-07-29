Get 20% off when you buy $100 of Pokémon cards at Amazon

Here at Polygon, we’re all about deals and horses, and we’re all out of horses. Thankfully, there are still plenty of awesome deals to check out this weekend, including discounts on Pokémon TCG box sets, and a free two-month subscription to Apple TV+.

Below we’ve included some of our favorite deals this week from the worlds of gaming, horses, and entertainment, along with some of the best selling products that have made an appearance on Polygon at some point.

The best gaming deals this week

Right now, Amazon is offering a $20 discount when you purchase $100 worth of eligible Pokémon TCG sets. This deal features several Collector’s and Elite Trainer Box sets, including Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved, and Shining Fates. Prices and contents for each box vary slightly, but each set includes a combination of booster packs, energy cards, card sleeves, and other essentials to get you playing right away (nuggies not included).

Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box $43

$75

43% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Includes: 10 booster packs, 1 Eevee VMA foil promo code, 65 card sleeves, 45 energy cards, 6 damage counter dice, 1 coin-flip die, and 2 condition markers. $43 at Amazon

Celebrate sticking to the shadows with the Steam Stealth Fest. Through July 31, you can save on a number of titles that are all about being a deceptive little sneak. There are hundreds of discounted titles, but some of the highlights we’d recommend checking out include Hitman World of Assassination, Mark of the Ninja Remastered, and the Metal Gear parody Unmetal.

If you prefer the sun to the shade, the Epic Games Store is also offering some excellent deals as part of its summer sale through August 3. In addition to the advertised discounts on games, you’ll also get double rewards, giving you 10% back on any amount you spend at the Epic Store to apply to any future purchase. Even games that aren’t discounted will earn you 10% in rewards, including Payday 3.

Some of the titles we’d recommend checking out as part of this sale include System Shock, Kerbal Space Program 2, Lego 2K Drive, and Return to Monkey Island.

Humble has made another excellent bundle, this time benefiting Active Minds, a nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for young adults. The Baldur’s Gate & Beyond Bundle lets you pick up eight classic D&D titles for just $12.

Even with the frankly staggering number of gaming deals and sales going on, there are still plenty of games you can pick up for the low, low price of absolutely free. Amazon Prime members can currently pick up Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, Wytchwood, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and more for free, in addition to a number of in-game bonuses and cosmetic items for other titles.

However, if you’re going to pick up one free game to play over the weekend, I’d recommend heading over to the Epic Games Store, which currently has the Homeworld Remastered Collection available for free until August 3 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. This collection bundles the original releases of Homeworld and Homeworld 2 with their remastered versions, which feature graphical updates and a wealth of quality-of-life improvements.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

To celebrate the release of the Stephen Curry documentary, Underrated, new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers can snag two months of the streaming service for free. Apple TV+ subscriptions usually cost $6.99 a month, so this promo gives you plenty of time to catch up on essential viewing like For All Mankind, The Silo, Foundation, and Ted Lasso.

The recently launched Venture Bros. movie, Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, is currently on sale at Walmart for $22.96.

The movie that sold us all on the Nintendo Power Glove, The Wizard, complete with collector’s box art, is currently available on Blu-Ray at Amazon for $20.43.