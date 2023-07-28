Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 console

Pre-orders for the hot, new Spider-Man 2 special edition PS5 console and themed accessories are currently live through Sony. While Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 doesn’t launch until Oct. 20, the console and the rest of the goodies are set to launch on Sept. 1. As for what makes it special, just look at it; this PlayStation 5’s removable plates and DualSense controller have a unique color treatment that blends Spidey’s signature red with a venomous black consuming it.

This $599.99 console comes packaged with a digital code for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that can be redeemed once the game launches in October. The digital voucher entitles players to all the same pre-order bonus items included with the game's standard edition. You can read about all of the pre-order perks right here.

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5

Pre-orders for the special edition console are currently available through Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and the PlayStation Direct store. We’ll update this post if other retailers add stock. Other than the fancy, new console covers and the controller, this is the same PS5 hardware that’s been available for the past few years now.

Already have a PlayStation 5? Sony’s got you covered, too. Pre-orders are available for console covers (both standard and digital flavors of the PS5), as well as the special edition controller. The faceplates cost $64.99, while you can reserve the controller for $79.99. Pre-orders for the standalone items are set to ship out on Sept. 1, alongside the console.