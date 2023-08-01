Asmodee’s Cobra Kai board game is now available at Walmart

Cobra Kai: Road to Victory, the official board game based on the popular Netflix series (which is itself a sequel to The Karate Kid), is now available exclusively from Walmart. The $24.99 game, published by Asmodee, features a mix of card drafting and dice rolling mechanics as two to four players take on the role of sensei for their respective Dojo in an attempt to win the All-Valley Karate Tournament.

Cobra Kai: Road to Victory is the most recent board game adaptation of a Netflix series, with other titles available based on Queen’s Gambit, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton, just to name a few.

Players draw from a roster of nine students from the show, training and upgrading them in the cleverly named “montage” and “flashback” phases. Each student possesses unique abilities to take the top spot in the All-Valley Tournament, with combat resolved using a series of dice rolls.

