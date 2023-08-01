 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Asmodee’s Cobra Kai board game is now available at Walmart

Training montage intensifies

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Daniel and Johnny fighting in Cobra Kai as adults Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix
Cobra Kai: Road to Victory, the official board game based on the popular Netflix series (which is itself a sequel to The Karate Kid), is now available exclusively from Walmart. The $24.99 game, published by Asmodee, features a mix of card drafting and dice rolling mechanics as two to four players take on the role of sensei for their respective Dojo in an attempt to win the All-Valley Karate Tournament.

Cobra Kai: Road to Victory is the most recent board game adaptation of a Netflix series, with other titles available based on Queen’s Gambit, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton, just to name a few.

Players draw from a roster of nine students from the show, training and upgrading them in the cleverly named “montage” and “flashback” phases. Each student possesses unique abilities to take the top spot in the All-Valley Tournament, with combat resolved using a series of dice rolls.

A stock photo of the contents of the Cobra Kai: Road to Victory board game. Image: Asmodee

To see what board games and tabletop has in store for the rest of 2023 and beyond, make sure to check out Polygon’s coverage of Gen Con 2023 happening later this week.

