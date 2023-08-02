 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You can get $30 off almost any new video game at QVC

An offer code lets new visitors get a great one-time deal

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new
Link smiles at the camera and points up to the sky in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Saving $30 off the cost of Diablo 4, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or Street Fighter 6 sounds a little too good to be true. But that’s a real deal happening at QVC (yes, the shop at home broadcast company), and it’s one that new visitors to the site can take advantage of.

Visit this page that contains the site’s selection of new (and semi new) releases, add a game that costs $60 or more to your cart, then use the code NEWQVC30 at checkout to knock $30 off of your purchase. It’s as simple as that.

Something to know is that QVC charges $5.50 for the shipping of products, but even so this promotion makes new games cheaper there than at any other retailer. The downside is you can only get in on this deal once, so make it count.

There’s no indication if or when this deal will expire, but it’s one that commonly pops up on @Wario64’s Twitter account. So in case it does end soon, it likely won’t be long until it’s back again.

Loading comments...

The Latest

The best SSDs for Xbox Series X

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury creators walk back queer representation

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Palia is the perfect game for chill vibes, either alone or co-op

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Post Malone has bought Magic’s one-of-a-kind One Ring card

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Filed under:

Water Temple walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Julia Lee
/ new

Filed under:

Wind Temple walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Julia Lee
/ new