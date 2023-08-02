You can get $30 off almost any new video game at QVC

Saving $30 off the cost of Diablo 4, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or Street Fighter 6 sounds a little too good to be true. But that’s a real deal happening at QVC (yes, the shop at home broadcast company), and it’s one that new visitors to the site can take advantage of.

Visit this page that contains the site’s selection of new (and semi new) releases, add a game that costs $60 or more to your cart, then use the code NEWQVC30 at checkout to knock $30 off of your purchase. It’s as simple as that.

Something to know is that QVC charges $5.50 for the shipping of products, but even so this promotion makes new games cheaper there than at any other retailer. The downside is you can only get in on this deal once, so make it count.

There’s no indication if or when this deal will expire, but it’s one that commonly pops up on @Wario64’s Twitter account. So in case it does end soon, it likely won’t be long until it’s back again.