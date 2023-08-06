Get a PS5 for as low as $350 at Best Buy and GameStop

Take a break from our relentless coverage of Gen Con 2023 and Baldur’s Gate 3-induced phobias to check out some sweet deals. The highlight this week is the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the PlayStation 5, plus some great deals on classic board games and movies worth checking out.

Below we’ve included some of our favorite deals this week from the worlds of gaming, and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have made an appearance on Polygon at some point recently.

The best gaming deals this week

Even with Gen Con in full effect and QuakeCon on the horizon, the talk of the town this weekend is the first price cut on the PlayStation 5. The disc version of the console has been priced at $499.99 since its launch in November 2020, but you can currently pick one up at Best Buy and GameStop for $449.99. The digital-exclusive version of the PS5 is also $50 off, costing $349.99 (was $399.99).

If tabletop gaming is more your style, several great board games are also on sale this weekend. For example, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, the D&D Campaign Collection, is currently discounted to $38.81 (was $69.99). This bundle includes hardcover versions of the Astral Adventurer’s Guide, Light of Xaryxis campaign setting, and Boo’s Astral Menagerie monster manual with a DM screen and map — all for less than what you’d currently pay for a D&D Beyond Digital code ($49.99).

You can also find the revised core set of Arkham Horror: The Card Game on sale for $47.96 at Amazon (was $59.95). The cooperative eldritch deck builder offers a sizeable three part campaign to play out of the box. It can be expanded upon with the dozen or so piecemeal campaigns that have been published since its launch.

For a more family-friendly option, you might want to check out Ticket to Ride, which is currently discounted to $47.99 at Amazon (was $54.99). The colorful, classic board game is easy to learn, and it only takes about an hour to play per session.

There aren’t a ton of great sales on video games happening at the moment, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of excellent games you can get for free. Currently, the Epic Games Store has the roguelike deck-builder, Loop Hero, available for free through Aug. 10. Amazon Prime members can also pick up an Epic Games Store code for the cooperative Heat-sim, Payday 2, for free on PC.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

Fun fact: the lyrics to the theme song for the original Batman animated movie, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, are just the names of various Warner Bros. personnel sung backwards. Don’t believe me? You can pre-order the 4K UHD version of the movie on Amazon ahead of its Sep. 12 launch for $25.99 (was $33.99), then see for yourself.

If you missed out on the excellent TV adaptation of The Last of Us, you can currently find a Blu-ray set containing the first season on sale at Amazon for $24.95 (was $34.95). But, if you’d prefer a less bleak video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally available to stream for Peacock subscribers.

The Last Starfighter was the movie that convinced us all we really could save the world if we were good enough at video games. Right now, the 4K UHD Blu-ray collector’s edition of this sci-fi classic is available at Amazon for $24.99 (was $49.99).

You can also find deals this weekend on a couple of cool Lego sets you can assemble in an afternoon. For instance, the Lego version of the Tallneck from Horizon: Zero Dawn is currently discounted to $75.99 at Best Buy (was $89.99). Best Buy also has the Death Star Trench Run diorama Lego set on sale for $62.99 (was $69.99).