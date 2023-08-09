 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to pre-order Detective Pikachu Returns

The wise-cracking Pikachu gets pulled out of retirement on Oct. 6

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Grab your deerstalker cap and put on another pot of coffee because Detective Pikachu Returns is coming soon. The sequel for the Nintendo Switch is available to pre-order from several online retailers in both physical and digital formats ahead of its Oct. 6 launch. The $49.99 title can be bought from the Nintendo digital storefront, or reserve a physical copy from Amazon, Target, GameStop, Walmart, or Best Buy.

Detective Pikachu Returns was announced during the June 2023 Pokémon Presents showcase, and it’s the sequel to 2016 3DS title. If you missed that one, these games are a significant departure from what you get from other Pokémon titles. In terms of gameplay, it plays more like a classic point-and-click adventure title that stresses keen observation, deduction, and problem solving that should feel familiar to anyone who has enjoyed the Ace Attorney franchise.

Of course, the real draw here is the Detective Pikachu, who speaks and interacts with the human protagonist in an uncharacteristic baritone voice, emulating the language and mannerisms of hard-boiled detectives like Sam Spade and Philip Marlowe.

Unfortunately, unless you’re pre-ordering the game in Japan, retailers aren’t currently offering any pre-order incentives with this title, but we’ll make sure to update this page if the situation changes. Some Japanese retailers are packaging a Detective Pikachu card for the Pokémon TCG with pre-orders with other exclusive items, while purchasing the game through the Pokémon Center in Japan will get you a Detective Pikachu figure.

A stock photo of the Detective Pikachu card for the Pokémon TCG, and fluffy Detective Pikachu figure Image: The Pokémon Company



