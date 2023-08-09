 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get (almost) every Resident Evil game for $35 at Humble

The latest bundle is a doozy of a deal

The menacing tall Lady Dimitrescu laughs under a chandelier in Resident Evil Village. Her right hand extends into long, Edward Scissorhands-like claws. Image: Capcom
Prepare for the spooky season with this packed bundle from Humble that contains 11 Resident Evil games for PC. For a pledge of $35, you’re getting everything between Resident Evil 0 and the latest game in the series, Resident Evil Village — many of which run great on the Steam Deck. The only noteworthy RE game that isn’t included here is the 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4.

This bundle will end on Aug. 23, and it supports One Tree Planted and Code.org. Here’s what you get for a $35 pledge:

  • Resident Evil 0
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 2 (2019)
  • Resident Evil 3 (2021)
  • Resident Evil 4 (2005 HD PC release)
  • Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • Resident Evil Village (normally $39.99 by itself)
  • A 25% off coupon for Resident Evil Village’s “Winters Expansion” DLC
  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

Paying $20 will get you everything, save for the Resident Evil Village game and the coupon for its DLC. No matter which bundle you choose, you’re getting a frighteningly good deal.

