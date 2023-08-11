HeroQuest: Path of the Wandering Monk is coming in January, but you can pre-order now

The HeroQuest Hero Collection is expanding with Path of the Wandering Monk in early 2024. But you don’t have to wait to place a pre-order from Amazon and Hasbro Pulse. Unveiled at Gen Con 2023, the $14.99 expansion for the HeroQuest game system adds a pair of minis for the new Monk hero, along with cards for their unique powers and skills.

Path of the Wandering Monk is the third expansion from the Hero Collection, following The Rogue Heir of Elethorn and Commander of the Guardian Knights, which added additional playable characters and abilities to the growing game system.

The Hero Collection offers a more bite-sized way to expand your HeroQuest game system, but if you’re in the market for more substantial additions, we’d recommend checking out quest packs like The Mage of the Mirror, Return of the Witch Lord, and The Frozen Horror. Each of these larger expansions comes packaged with a bunch of monster minis and equipment cards, along with extra dungeon tiles and curated scenarios.

If you’re keen to learn more about what YouTube channels BardicBroadcasts calls the “best board game ever made,” you can currently pick up the HeroQuest game system from Amazon, GameStop, or Hasbro Pulse for as little as $99.99.