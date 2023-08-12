Get every Quake and Doom game for less than $45 during QuakeCon

While the majority of the Polygon staff is fixated on finding more stuff to throw in Baldur’s Gate 3, we’ve been busy rounding up deals you should definitely check out this weekend. Some of our highlights this week include franchise bundles for Doom and Quake available on Steam, in addition to some cool discounts on vinyl for the true audio gourmand.

Below, you’ll find some of the best gaming and entertainment deals that caught our attention recently, alongside a handful of the best-selling products that have made an appearance on Polygon this week.

The best gaming deals this week

In honor of QuakeCon, id Software’s annual celebration of the groundbreaking first-person shooter that has evolved to champion all things coming out of ZeniMax and Bethesda, Steam is currently offering a pair of bundles that allow you to pick up every game in the Doom and Quake franchises combined for less than $45.

The Doom Franchise bundle is typically priced at around $115, but during QuakeCon you can add the following titles to your Steam library for just $28.88. This collection also includes the various DLCs and rereleases for all of its titles, making it a truly comprehensive experience for Doom fans. Here’s what you’ll get:

Doom

Doom 2

Doom 64

Doom 3

Doom (2016)

Doom Eternal

While the Quake franchise hasn’t enjoyed the same recent successes as Doom (outside of some pretty neat Nvidia RTX remasters), getting every Quake game and their expansions for just $15.85 at Steam is still a pretty sweet deal. Here’s the complete list:

Quake

Quake 2

Quake 3 Arena

Quake 4

Quake Live

Quake Champions

Moving on, there are currently a pair of excellent Humble bundles we’d recommend checking out if you’re looking to add a bunch of games to your library without spending a grip, all while supporting nonprofits like Girls Who Code and The Trevor Project.

The Jackbox Jukebox bundle collects five Jackbox Party Packs for just $20. This bundle includes a grand total of 25 weird and crazy games made to simultaneously delight and insult your family and friends. Some personal favorites featured in this collection include the classic wordplay of Quiplash, the doodle-filled mayhem of Tee K.O., and the sick rhymes of Mad Verse City.

Humble’s Decades of Horror - Village Edition bundle is available through Aug. 23, giving you the opportunity to add up to 11 Resident Evil games to your Steam library for just $35. The bundle features some of the biggest titles from the Resident Evil franchise from the past decade. While it unfortunately doesn’t include the 2023 Resident Evil 4 reboot, some of the highlights include Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, and HD remasters for Resident Evil 2 and 3.

Finally, there’s still a chance to pick up the excellent PlayStation DualSense wireless controller for just $49.99 from Amazon and Best Buy (was $69.99). This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the DualSense controller, and the sale even includes the newer pink and purple color options. The DualsSense controller also has the benefit of seamlessly working with PCs thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, but you’ll have to hook up its wired USB-C connection to benefit from its resisting triggers in some games.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

I can’t tell you what the plot of Tron Legacy was, but I can tell you that Daft Punk provided nothing but bangers for the soundtrack. Right now, you can get the original soundtrack on vinyl at Amazon. It usually costs $34.99 but is currently discounted to $24.99. If you want the version containing an excellent collection of remixes, you can pick up Tron Legacy: Reconfigured on vinyl for $45.99 (was $53.99). I continue to stand by this being some of Daft Punk’s best work, and the remixes here from artists like Avicii, M83, and the Crystal Method are stellar as well.

If you can’t get enough of The Silo on Apple TV Plus, why not try the illustrated version of the first book in the series? You can currently get Wool: The Graphic Novel by Hugh Howey at Amazon for $10.79 (was $14.95). Beyond our collective crush on what just might be the best set of stairs ever built for TV, we really enjoyed The Silo, which personally reminded me of the 11 Bit Studio’s Frostpunk in many ways.

If you haven’t had the chance to watch The Silo yet and want to learn more, Apple is currently offering a two-month free subscription to Apple TV Plus for new and returning members. Apple TV Plus is also the only place to watch other sci-fi staples like Foundation, and For All Mankind. This deal gives you 60 days to catch up on all of your essential viewing, and is $6.99/month if you choose to continue subscribing.