Sony’s DualSense controller is $49.99 through Aug. 19

A friendly reminder in case you need a new PS5 or PC controller

By Cameron Faulkner
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers in pink, blue and purple on a starry background Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Cameron Faulkner

Most people who follow gaming already know that the PlayStation 5 is $50 cheaper than usual through Aug. 19 (or until the wee hours of Aug. 20 if you’re on the west coast). The DualSense controller is discounted until then as well, costing $49.99 instead of $69.99. For a little context, this matches the lowest price I’ve seen, but this deal is worth jumping on since it includes all of the cool color options that Sony has launched since 2020, like purple, pink, camo, blue, red, and black.

As you might have guessed, the new Spider-Man 2 DualSense and the controller from the Lebron James Collection are excluded from the temporary price drop.

The DualSense is a great PS5 controller, obviously. But it’s also a stellar PC gamepad, as it can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth. If you connect it via a USB-C cable, some Steam games enable the DualSense’s resisting triggers and haptics. I also use one when I dock my Steam Deck to my TV; it’s natively recognized by SteamOS and works seamlessly with all of my favorite games — no dongle necessary.

