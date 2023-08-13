Buy an Xbox Series S, get any full price digital game for free at Target

Target is offering the best Xbox Series S deal around this week, throwing in any full price ($69.99) digital game along with your purchase of the $299.99 console. This offer is happening online only, and here you can see the digital Xbox games that Target offers.

You have a bunch of options in terms of which one you’ll get for free alongside your console. Madden 24 will launch on Friday, Aug. 18, and is eligible for this deal. Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition, Diablo 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, and Dead Island 2 are some other options.

Looking for Starfield? If you subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll be able to play Starfield for no extra cost when it launches on Sept. 1, no pre-order needed.

One other detail worth mentioning about this particular Series S bundle is that it includes in-game cosmetics for three free to play games: Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Additionally, it comes with a bit of each game’s currency to let you purchase more cosmetics.

This deal is happening a month before Microsoft debuts the 1 TB black (but otherwise identical) version of the Xbox Series S, which is currently available to pre-order at multiple retailers for $349.99. The version of the Series S included in Target’s deal has 512 GB of storage, so it may not be long until you need one of Seagate’s or Western Digital’s 1 TB expansion cards.