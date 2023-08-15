 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Dead Redemption rerelease pre-order guide

Book your ticket out west ahead of the Aug. 17 digital launch

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

Earlier this month, Rockstar announced that Red Dead Redemption is coming to the Nintendo Switch and PS4 digital storefronts on Aug. 17. The $49.99 digital version of the title includes the campaign and the fantastic Undead Nightmare expansion, in addition to all of the bonus content featured in the original “Game of the Year” edition for Xbox 360 and PS3 (omitting multiplayer content, which is no longer included in this game). A physical version is planned for Oct. 13.

While this launch would’ve been a prime opportunity to provide the 13-year-old title with some graphical improvements, it seems to be the same game (a great game, mind you) that we got on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. However, the rerelease will feature support for several new languages, including simplified and traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish. If you buy the PS4 version, it’ll be backwards compatible on PS5.

There are currently no pre-order bonuses or other incentives for reserving a digital copy. However, that may change as we get closer to the physical copy launch date. And naturally, we’ll keep this page updated with any additional news as it becomes available.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Should you side with He Who Was or Madeline in Baldur’s Gate 3

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Criterion’s Jackie Chan box set is the hottest Blu-ray bundle of the fall

By Pete Volk
/ new

Gris, Firewatch, and Texas Chain Saw Massacre coming to Game Pass

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Palia’s cash shop is out of control, and it kills the cozy vibes

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Is Magic: The Gathering’s new set intentionally similar to Disney Lorcana?

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Ms. Biljana Electronica returns for the full ‘Planet of the Bass’ music video

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon