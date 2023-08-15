Red Dead Redemption rerelease pre-order guide

Earlier this month, Rockstar announced that Red Dead Redemption is coming to the Nintendo Switch and PS4 digital storefronts on Aug. 17. The $49.99 digital version of the title includes the campaign and the fantastic Undead Nightmare expansion, in addition to all of the bonus content featured in the original “Game of the Year” edition for Xbox 360 and PS3 (omitting multiplayer content, which is no longer included in this game). A physical version is planned for Oct. 13.

While this launch would’ve been a prime opportunity to provide the 13-year-old title with some graphical improvements, it seems to be the same game (a great game, mind you) that we got on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. However, the rerelease will feature support for several new languages, including simplified and traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish. If you buy the PS4 version, it’ll be backwards compatible on PS5.

There are currently no pre-order bonuses or other incentives for reserving a digital copy. However, that may change as we get closer to the physical copy launch date. And naturally, we’ll keep this page updated with any additional news as it becomes available.