Starfield pre-orders are $10 off at Newegg

A nice incentive for those who, for some reason, want to spend more than the cost of Game Pass Ultimate

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

Starfield is making its long-awaited arrival on Sept. 6 for the Xbox Series X and PC. The most affordable way to play it is with a Game Pass Ultimate or PC subscription, costing you $16.99 or $9.99 per month, respectively. The second most affordably way is to buy a digital pre-order through Newegg. The retailer is knocking $10 off the standard and premium editions through Aug. 22, and is offering codes for Steam or through the Microsoft Store. The only thing to remember is that you have to paste in the offer code SAVEXDPP at checkout.

If you’re curious what each edition offers, you should check out our Starfield pre-order guide to get all of the details. I’ll mention the most important ones here.

With the standard edition, which is what you’ll get access to with Game Pass, you’ll get the Old Mars Skin Pack by pre-ordering the game. It includes includes the Deep Mining helmet and the Laser Cutter weapon. The box below includes a link to the Steam version of the game on PC, but this deal also applies to the Microsoft Store version, which is applicable for the PC and Xbox version.

An image showing what’s included with Starfield’s Premium edition. As a buyer, you get 5 days of early access to the game, access to the first DLC story expansion called Shattered Space, and other digital goods. Image: Bethesda

If you buy the premium edition of Starfield, you’ll get access to the game on Sept. 1 — the biggest reason to pre-order. You’ll get the cosmetics pack detailed above, in addition to these goodies:

  • access to Starfield: Shattered Space, the game’s first story expansion
  • Constellation Skin Pack (containing Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet, and Boost Pack)
  • digital soundtrack and art book

Starfield Premium Edition

  • $90
  • $100
  • 11% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

