Starfield pre-orders are $10 off at Newegg

Starfield is making its long-awaited arrival on Sept. 6 for the Xbox Series X and PC. The most affordable way to play it is with a Game Pass Ultimate or PC subscription, costing you $16.99 or $9.99 per month, respectively. The second most affordably way is to buy a digital pre-order through Newegg. The retailer is knocking $10 off the standard and premium editions through Aug. 22, and is offering codes for Steam or through the Microsoft Store. The only thing to remember is that you have to paste in the offer code SAVEXDPP at checkout.

If you’re curious what each edition offers, you should check out our Starfield pre-order guide to get all of the details. I’ll mention the most important ones here.

With the standard edition, which is what you’ll get access to with Game Pass, you’ll get the Old Mars Skin Pack by pre-ordering the game. It includes includes the Deep Mining helmet and the Laser Cutter weapon. The box below includes a link to the Steam version of the game on PC, but this deal also applies to the Microsoft Store version, which is applicable for the PC and Xbox version.

If you buy the premium edition of Starfield, you’ll get access to the game on Sept. 1 — the biggest reason to pre-order. You’ll get the cosmetics pack detailed above, in addition to these goodies: