Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 pre-order guide

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 sneaks onto PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam on Oct. 24. Konami’s Master Collection brings together the first Metal Gear Solid for the PS1, its two PS2 sequels, Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater, in addition to the original Metal Gear, Metal Gear: Snake’s Revenge and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake.

The $59.99 Master Collection can be pre-ordered digitally from PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, or Steam. If you fancy a physical version for PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, those can be reserved through GameStop, Amazon, Target, and Best Buy.

The included versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater are the HD Collection versions that originally debuted for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PS Vita. You’ll also get the MSX versions of the original Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake alongside the NES version of the original and Snake’s Revenge. In case you didn’t know, a comprehensive remake of Snake Eater is in the works at Konami.

Here’s every game included with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1:

Metal Gear (includes MSX and NES versions)

Metal Gear: Snake’s Revenge (NES version)

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake (MSX version)

Metal Gear Solid (includes VR Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

Related The Metal Gear Solid board game commits a cardinal sin and gets away with it

The Master Collection is also packaged with a massive list of digital extras, including Digital Screenplays for each title and archives full of design documents, easter eggs, tips, and character profiles. You’ll also get access to the digital soundtrack for Metal Gear Solid, in addition to the digital graphic novels for Metal Gear Solid, and Sons of Liberty.

While retailers aren’t offering any exclusive pre-order bonuses, pre-ordering physical or digital versions of the game for any platform entitles you to a trio of exclusive digital tracks recorded for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

While all of Solid Snake’s adventures have been available on PlayStation (and only some on Xbox), the Master Collection Vol. 1 is the first time many of these titles will be available for the Nintendo Switch and PC.