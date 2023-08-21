 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get $4 movie tickets from Fandango for this weekend

Experience hot Barbenheimer summer for just $8 this Sunday

By Alice Newcome-Beill
Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer looking distressed on the left, and Margot Robbie as Barbie looking shocked on the right. Graphic: Nicole Clark/Polygon | Source images: Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures
To celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27, Fandango is offering $4 movie tickets to participating theatres. This deal extends to any showing happening that day, and it’s valid for any of the over 3,000 U.S. theaters that use Fandango ticketing. You can buy tickets at that price now.

This is a great, affordable opportunity to catch up on some of this summer’s biggest blockbusters, like Barbie and Oppenheimer. It also extends to indie flicks like Golda, and to rereleases including the 30th anniversary celebration of Jurassic Park.

Some other films we’d recommend checking out if they’re available at your local theater include the 4K remaster of the Korean action masterpiece, Oldboy, as well as family-friendly animated movies like TMNT: Mutant Mayhem and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Or, dive into cringier titles like Gran Turismo or Last Voyage of the Demeter that will likely appeal to...someone.

The selection will vary based on your local theaters, but you can still purchase discounted tickets in advance as long as your showing falls on Aug. 27. If you were planning to go to the movies this weekend, just enter your ZIP code on the Fandango site to find participating theaters near you to take advantage of this offer.

